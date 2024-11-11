Prabowo's foreign policy breakthrough

It is believed that the free and active POLITICS systematically chosen by the Government of the Republic of Indonesia will appear in a different form in the era of presidential leadership. Prabowo Subianto. Instead of continuing Joko Widodo's style of government, which tends to be less aggressive, Prabowo will bring a more active, more ambitious, but also more assertive style of foreign policy diplomacy.

With such an approach, it is very possible that Indonesia will play a larger and more strategic role in the highly dynamic global geopolitical situation. Indonesia will also position itself more strongly between the two giant global powers, the United States and China, and not just as a trading partner that would then find itself trapped in over-reliance on these two axes.

Starting his visit to China and then to the United States, Prabowo seems to really understand the psychology of these two countries who really want to be at the center of all countries. By honoring the invitation of the two major countries, Prabowo is seen as seeking a global balance between the superpowers.

At the same time, Indonesia can maximize this momentum to lay the foundation for stronger relations with major world powers, without having to abandon its non-alignment political stance that it still firmly maintains.

It is a kind of translation and confirmation of Prabowo's foreign policy principles that he conveyed during his inauguration speech as president on October 20, 2024. He said that a thousand friends are too many few, just one enemy is too many. We want to be a good neighbor. From such a starting point, Indonesia wants to become a friend of all countries by upholding anti-colonial principles.

We must support President Prabowo's visit to a number of countries for bilateral and multilateral meetings as a first step in implementing Indonesia's foreign policy. There are high hopes that under the Prabowo government, Indonesia will be able to play an active role and participate in a global dynamic full of geopolitical and economic tensions.

Above all, in accordance with the Constitution which imposes anti-colonial principles, the Indonesian government must of course highlight the issue of oppression in Palestine. The president must loudly express his rejection of Israel, which colonized Palestine and is even suspected of perpetrating genocide.

It must be admitted that political tensions in the Middle East, as well as the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, have had a significant impact, particularly on the energy and food needs of countries around the world. In recent years, almost every country in the world, including Indonesia, has felt the impact.

Don't forget geoeconomic tensions either. The trade war between the two global giants, protectionism or trade restrictions put in place by a number of countries have indeed had a significant impact on the economic and social conditions of several countries. In fact, it has proven capable of creating economic recessions in several countries.

Prabowo is expected to raise the issue of the global economy again at the APEC summit in Lima, Peru, and the G20 summit in Brazil, which he will attend after his visit to America. Indonesia is part of the global economic ecosystem, whether we like it or not. When the global economy is turbulent, Indonesia will not escape the consequences.

Prabowo is not a superman. Indonesia is also not a superpower. It is impossible to pin all hopes on him. However, with his knowledge and activity in building the support and trust of world leaders, we can hope that at least Prabowo will be able to maximize Indonesia's strength and contribution in resolving the global crisis, both political and economic.