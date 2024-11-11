Xi Jinping gives special message to Prabowo, here is its content











Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Prabowo visited China last weekend. During this visit, he met directly with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Referring to a Chinese news site, Chinaboth countries declared their readiness to cooperate. It was stated that Indonesia and China would promote “self-improvement, solidarity and mutually beneficial cooperation” between the two sides. But is there a special message from Xi Jinping for Prabowo? Also on the same page, Xi reportedly noted that Prabowo visited China on his first overseas trip, just after winning the February 2024 presidential election, last March. In fact, Prabowo chose Beijing as the first country he visited after officially taking office. “This shows how important it is for him to develop relations with China and shows the high level and strategic level of China-Indonesia relations,” he said. Chinaquoted Monday (11/11/2024). Xi also made a statement on how to continue relations between the two countries by upholding the principles of respecting strategic autonomy, mutual trust and mutual assistance. Indonesia and China should promote mutually beneficial, fair and reasonable cooperation. He said this was an important thing in the development of bilateral relations between Indonesia and China in recent decades. This is also an important principle that must be followed to ensure the sustainable and stable development of bilateral relations in the future. “China is willing to work with the new Indonesian government to build on past achievements and promote the development of a community with a shared future with regional and global influence,” Xi Jinping said. “…and continue to write a new chapter in the pursuit of self-improvement through solidarity and in strengthening mutually beneficial and mutually beneficial coordination and cooperation among major developing countries,” he said. -he added. After leaving China, Prabowo is expected to immediately go to the United States. Just like China, Prabowo went to Washington to respond to the invitation of the head of state. He will then fly to Peru to participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit (APEC Summit). Prabowo will also travel to Brazil to attend the G20 summit. The tour will end with a visit to England. The total official trip lasted 16 days, from November 8 to 23, during which Prabowo appointed Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka to serve as President through Presidential Decree 31/2024. (boss/boss) Watch the video below: Video: Prabowo arrives in China, ready to hold meeting with Xi Jinping



