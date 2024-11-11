TNI Commander Attends Heroes' Day Commemoration Ceremony and Flower Laying at TMPNU Kalibata – KOMANDO PORTAL

Jakarta (TNI Puspen). TNI Commander General Agus Subiyanto attended the national pilgrimage ceremony to commemorate Heroes' Day, at the Kalibata Main Cemetery of National Heroes (TMPNU), South Jakarta, Sunday (11/10/2024) .
The national pilgrimage ceremony in commemoration of Heroes' Day 2024 was themed “Model your heroes, love your country”, led by the Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, and acting as commander of the ceremony, Colonel (Pnb) Lucky Indrawan, who is the daily head of the operations department of the Subang Suryadarma Air Base.
To commemorate the battle of November 10, 1945 in Surabaya and remember the services of the heroes who died defending the nation and the state, the ceremony was marked by the sound of a siren for 60 seconds followed by a minute of silence led by the ceremonial inspector. After the ceremony, the Vice President and his entourage made flower arrangements at several heroes' graves, including the graves of the 3rd President of the Republic of Indonesia, BJ Habibie and General AH Nasution.
Present at the ceremony were Red and White Cabinet Minister, Chief of the TNI Major General Lieutenant General Richard TH Tampubolon, Deputy Chief of Staff to the TNI Commander Major General Gabriel Lema, S.Sos., and Aster. , Commander of the TNI, Major General Novi Helmy Prasetya, SIP, MIP.
