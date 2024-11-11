How Boris Johnson and King Charles clashed over slavery reparations: Former PM told aide: 'I went pretty hard'

Boris Johnson clashed with the king over the issue of slavery, fearing he had been captured by a “woke ideology”, a new book reveals.

The former prime minister “was quite harsh” on Charles, who was then Prince of Wales, after saying he wanted to “recognize the wrongs” of colonialism.

This came after Charles described the Conservative government's plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda as appalling, according to political journalist Tim Shipman.

In his account of Brexit Out, he revealed that Charles feared the policy would create tensions at the Commonwealth heads of government meeting in the Rwandan capital Kigali.

When the two men met at the summit, Mr. Johnson pulled Charles aside privately to complain that he had “screwed up” policy, the book says.

Boris Johnson meets the King at the National Memorial Arboretum in Airewas, Staffordshire. The former prime minister told an aide he had been “pretty tough” on Charles, who said he wanted to “acknowledge the harms” of colonialism.

The King at a reception to celebrate the UK Commonwealth Diaspora in London. The monarch reportedly clashed with Mr Johnson over issues of slavery and reparations, a new book has revealed.

“Have you really criticized government policy? » he asked.

“Mr. Johnson reportedly told an aide that Charles responded, 'Well, maybe inadvertently and unintentionally I said something,'” Mr. Shipman wrote.

The two men then reportedly clashed over the issues of slavery and reparations, with Charles saying he wanted to make a statement.

“Charles revealed that he wanted to respond to the widespread fury against colonialism sparked by the Black Lives Matter campaign, by recognizing the harms of slavery,” the book reveals.

Johnson, despairing that even the monarchy had been captured by 'woke' ideology, was blunt: 'I wouldn't talk about slavery if I were you, otherwise you'll end up having to sell the Duchy of Cornwall to pay reparations to the people who built the Duchy of Cornwall.

Mr Johnson later told his communications director, Guto Harri: “I went pretty hard.”

The former prime minister arrived with his wife Carrie in the Rwandan capital Kigali in June 2022. The king expressed fears that Rwandan politics would create tensions during the Commonwealth heads of government meeting in the city.

Mr Johnson published his own explosive memoir, Unleashed, last month.

Nevertheless, Charles said at the meeting: “I cannot describe the depth of my personal sadness at the suffering of so many people as I continue to deepen my own understanding of the lasting impact of slavery. »

Mr Harri added to Mr Shipman: “I don't think relations have ever fully recovered.”

Charles had also made clear his fury at Mr Johnson's prorogation of Parliament in a bid to deliver Brexit.

He sought and received permission from the Queen to move forward despite concerns from some officials. The Supreme Court later ruled Mr Johnson's extension illegal.

The book reported: “Charles was absolutely furious,” said a royal insider. “He was scandalized that Boris treated the Queen like that. She would never say anything, but he was quite robust in private.