Analysis: Trump's big task will be to overcome domestic divisions to project strength abroad

President-elect Donald Trump will have to lead a fractured America through a fractured world. These dual challenges go hand in hand. If the United States wants to succeed abroad, it must first get its own house in order.

The stable and effective American policy approach that much of the world hopes Washington can provide will only emerge if the nation can overcome its current divisions and dysfunction.

Good politics requires good politics; Effective governance at home is the foundation for effective governance abroad. Washington should aim to end conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, safeguard the global trading system, and adapt the international order to the current diffusion of power.

Strength Starts at Home

Trump's top priority should be domestic economic and political renewal. An American comeback begins with rebuilding the country's middle class, which in turn will alleviate the polarization and division that is weakening the country. Indeed, both Republicans and Democrats are committed to getting American workers back on their feet, using tariffs and industrial policy to revive the country's manufacturing base. During the campaign, Trump promised to make the country a manufacturing powerhouse.

But in the age of digitalization and automation, the scale of the manufacturing recovery orchestrated by tariffs and industrial policy will not even come close to what would be needed to bring a large share of American workers back into the workforce. the middle class.

Instead, the U.S. government must work with the private sector to chart a path that will keep Americans gainfully employed even as automated manufacturing, artificial intelligence, and other technologies evolve. Educational reforms and better worker retraining programs can help ensure Americans are ready for the jobs of tomorrow. The public sector should work with the private sector to shape an education and employment ecosystem fit for the digital age. Much of this effort must focus on creating and filling well-paying jobs in the service sector, where most Americans will work.

Trump will also have to take a direct shot at the American people over the country's dangerously high debt. The costs of financing this growing debt will increasingly crowd out the resources available for education, infrastructure, defense, research and other important expenditures. The Social Security system is heading toward insolvency within a decade.

If the United States wants to put its public finances in order, there is no alternative but to close the structural gap between spending and revenue. With spending poised to increase, the road ahead involves finding new sources of revenue, such as imposing customs duties, increasing taxes, reducing tax loopholes and fraud, and the increase in the retirement age. Failure to do so would leave the nation in financial distress and irresponsibly place the burden of escalating debt on future generations.

Finally, Trump must work with Congress to overhaul the nation's broken immigration system. The influx of migrants across the country's southern border has been a major source of polarization and electoral discontent. It is long past time to pass legislation that secures the borders, establishes an orderly and streamlined system for processing legal immigration, and charts a humane path to resolving the status of millions of undocumented migrants.

A world of challenges

Efforts to consolidate the economic and political foundations of American democracy must begin now, but it will take years to bear fruit. In the meantime, Trump should focus on four foreign policy priorities.

Boosting diplomacy to end the Russian-Ukrainian war. Washington should orchestrate diplomatic efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine. Neither Russia nor Ukraine has the means to achieve a military victory; this war will inevitably end at the negotiating table. To stem the death and destruction and avoid what could become a wider war, North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies should seek to negotiate a ceasefire. An end to the fighting would allow the remaining 80 percent of Ukraine under kyiv's control to focus on transforming into a stable and prosperous democracy capable of defending itself in the long term.

Given that Ukraine faces nearly three years of relentless aggression from a much larger neighbor, this outcome would be considered a success by any reasonable measure. Whenever the fighting ends, the United States and its allies should continue to provide military and economic support to Ukraine, giving it the ability to deter and defeat further Russian aggression. The West should also work to restore Ukraine's territorial integrity using economic, diplomatic and political tools, including making the Kremlin pay the price for its occupation, for as long as it lasts.

Certainly, Russia's willingness to negotiate and respect a ceasefire is very uncertain. But it’s worth testing the waters. Whatever Russian President Vladimir Putin's illusions when he launched this brutal invasion, after almost three years of limited gains on the battlefield at exceptionally high cost, even he must now understand that negotiations are a question of when and not if. If Moscow rejected an offer for de-escalation, then it would be clear that Russia has no interest in peace. Such clarity would help maintain the current international coalition in favor of Ukraine and could allow Ukraine to benefit from the support of more countries in the South, many of which have so far refused to take sides.

Galvanize peace and humanitarian efforts in the Middle East.Even as fighting between Israel and the axis of resistance continues, Washington should work with Israel, the Palestinian Authority, its willing partners in the Middle East, and its European allies to end the violence and prepare for the next day. An immediate priority is to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and develop a plan for reconstruction and governance of the territory. Trump should also understand that crises offer opportunities; new strategic and political realities in the region open up the possibility of advancing the cause of stable peace. Washington should push the parties to develop a road map that would ultimately lead to Palestinian self-determination and the normalization of relations between Israel and its neighbors.

Safeguarding the global trading system. The United States and its allies must continue to take steps to strengthen their economic security, including by offshoring supply chains and protecting critical technologies. However, Washington should not allow risk reduction to turn into decoupling and fragmentation of the global economy. Protective tariffs play a political role, but too much economic nationalism risks triggering trade wars that could dismantle a globalized international market, with disastrous effects globally. Trump should not repeat the mistake the United States made in 1930, when the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act triggered the fracturing of the global economy and the collapse of international trade.

Forge a new international order. Trump must begin moving toward a new world order suited to the changing world of the 21st century. Power is shifting from West to East and North to South, awakening geopolitical ferment as competition intensifies for position, status and influence. Yet a globalized and interdependent world cannot afford to slide into growing rivalry and divide. Avoiding a war between great powers, averting a climate crisis, preventing nuclear proliferation, regulating AI and other new technologies, and advancing global health, these and other challenges will require enduring cooperation across borders. ideological and geopolitical divide.

Washington should start by partnering with its traditional allies to build a vision for a new international order, but it will ultimately need to work with a broad range of countries to gain global buy-in. This buy-in is essential to securing one of Trump's main foreign policy goals, getting other countries to shoulder their fair share of the burden of providing public goods. The UN Security Council and other international institutions must be reformed to give more influence to countries in the South. The United States and China will need to complement competition with a significant measure of collaboration if they are to avoid the international system fracturing into competing blocs. As power spreads across the world in the decades to come, no power or region will enjoy ideological or material dominance. The next order, if it emerges, will necessarily be based on political pluralism and ideological diversity. Managing this world will require a level of collective leadership that is currently dangerously lacking.

While in prison in 1930, at the start of a fateful decade, the Italian political theorist and activist Antonio Gramsci wrote: The crisis consists precisely in the fact that the old dies and the new cannot be born; in this interregnum, a wide variety of morbid symptoms appear. The world is now in a Gramscian interregnum, the old order is eroding and a wide variety of morbid symptoms are appearing.

It is time to begin giving birth to a new order capable of advancing peace and prosperity in a world of multiple centers of power and competing ideologies. Liberal democracy may prevail as history progresses, but the world's democracies must first get their house in order if they are to anchor the transition to a new order and ensure they can surpass the illiberal and autocratic alternatives that are currently proposed. .