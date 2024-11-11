Turkeys' complicity in ISIS smuggling networks to Europe via Greece revealed

Abdallah Bozkurt/Stockholm

Confidential documents revealed that Turkish intelligence services (Milli stihbarat Tekilat, MIT) had been aware for some time of the activities of a senior leader of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), operating in Turkey and managing the group's smuggling network in Greece.

An intelligence note shared by MIT with the General Directorate of Security (Emniyet) on May 13, 2023 and obtained by Nordic Monitor showed that Barzan Hasan Ibrahim Albo-Badri, cousin of the late ISIS leader and Caliph Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, moved from Iraq to Turkey to help direct the terrorist organization's operations within and across Turkey.

The memo reveals that Albo-Badri, also known by the nom de guerre Abu Havra, easily obtained identity documents in Türkiye through the refugee registration system. He was given the foreign identity number 99290694198, allowing him to access government services, establish residency and conduct business in the country.

Registration records also indicate that Albo-Badri listed his date of birth as August 8, 1991 and provided the names of his parents, Hasan and Zine.

The General Directorate of Security concealed the origin of the intelligence by calling MIT “Institution V” to avoid potential embarrassment to the agency in the event of a leak.

The note said Albo-Badri had obtained a second identity as Balen Omer Mohammed Mohammed, registered as an Iraqi refugee. Mohammed's personal records obtained by Nordic Monitor indicate that this secondary identity listed his date of birth as June 21, 2000, with his parents' names as Omer and Rezhaw Hussain.

The intelligence memo on ISIS members, provided by the MIT spy agency, reveals that Turkish authorities were aware of members of the terrorist organization in Turkey and Greece:

How Albo-Badri managed to obtain the identities of two refugees in Turkey remains a mystery, especially since such records require biometric data, including fingerprints, and extensive cross-checking with government databases. intelligence managed by various Turkish agencies. According to standard procedures, the refugee registration system should have flagged any attempt to register a second identity using the same biometric data.

He may have navigated the registration process by bribing local officials responsible for entering data into the system, or he may have had influential connections within government that facilitated his entries into the database. refugees managed by the migration agency.

What is even more confusing is that Turkish intelligence services already have information on him and his background, including his second assumed identity. It appears that Turkish intelligence saw him as a valuable asset in facilitating the movements of ISIS members to Europe, a strategy that was used for a time by the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogantin to obtain a weight in negotiations with the European Union.

The MIT intelligence memo describes how Albo-Badri managed ISIS's smuggling network from Turkey to Europe, using Greece as a springboard. He even deployed trusted ISIS operatives to Greece to supervise smuggling operations on the Greek side.

While operating freely in Turkey with the knowledge of MIT, Albo-Badri was the subject of an outstanding arrest warrant issued by the Krehir High Criminal Court in 2020 on terrorism charges. He was apprehended on August 17, 2022 while trying to board a plane at Istanbul's Sabiha Gken Airport after a police officer noticed suspicious behavior and decided to investigate further.

When airport police recognized him as a wanted man, Albo-Badri was arrested and, after appearing before a judge, he was formally arrested and transferred to Maltepe Prison No. 3, Istanbul. It is unclear whether he is still incarcerated.

The intelligence memo further stated that two ISIS operatives, identified as Usame Elubeydi (also known as Riyat Farac Avvad Fehdavi or Ebu Abdullah El Eliye) and Abdulcabbar Abdulhadi Shallal Al-Shawi (also known as the name of Ebu Abdullah Selanik), recently moved from Istanbul to Greece. to oversee the smuggling network throughout Europe. They collaborate with Albo-Badri in these operations.

The records indicated that the two men were registered in Türkiye as refugees and that identity papers had been issued to them by Turkish authorities. Elubeydi, originally from Syria, declared his date of birth as January 1, 1984 and listed his parents' names as Abdulaziz and Saniye. Al-Shawi, born November 4, 1963, holder of an Iraqi passport numbered A8574455 and a Turkish foreign national identity number 99669437036.

Although Al-Shawi, like Albo-Badri, is known to Turkish intelligence services as a member of ISIS, he encountered no obstacles while passing through Turkish airports. He made several trips from Turkish airports, visited various countries, and returned to Türkiye without incident. He left Turkey on November 13, 2022, but the phone number he used during his stay in Türkiye remained active even after his departure.

Elubeydi was also identified long ago by Turkish intelligence as a member of ISIS. Two telephone numbers he used in Türkiye were monitored in 2023, as well as his residence in the Fatih district of Istanbul. There is no record of him traveling from Turkish airports and it appears he transited illegally to Greece while Turkish authorities monitored his every move.

The police investigation following an ISIS attack on the Church of Santa Maria (Meryem Ana Dou Kilisesi) in the Saryer district of Istanbul on January 28, 2024 revealed that Elubeydi had been in regular contact with many Turkish and foreign ISIS suspects arrested in Istanbul. connection with this terrorist attack.

Following the church attack, Turkish authorities appear to have taken some limited steps to crack down on ISIS members in Türkiye. Many people known to intelligence agencies have been arrested as part of the Erdogan government's efforts to ease the pressure it faced from the international community because it was seen as soft on the terrorist organization.

As the Nordic Monitor revealed in 2018, the Erdogan government implemented a policy allowing foreign terrorist fighters (FTFs) to travel to the country of their choice instead of prosecuting them and holding them accountable for their alleged past crimes.

This policy was implemented by the Migration Management Authority (G daresi Bakanl), which falls under the Turkish Ministry of Interior. To date, this policy has facilitated the movement of thousands of FTFs out of Turkey, allowing them to join their jihadist counterparts from terrorist organizations such as Al-Qaeda and ISIS, as well as their affiliates and dissident groups.

In one of the rarely publicized incidents, Turkey deported a US FTF national to Greece in November 2019. However, Greek authorities refused him entry, leaving him stranded in the no mans land or buffer zone at the border crossing of Pazarkule-Kastanies between Turkey and Greece.

The man, an American of Jordanian origin, whose name was partially revealed as Muhammed Darwis B. (39), is believed to be a member of ISIS. He was deported to Greece by the migration agency after saying he wanted to go to Greece rather than the United States or Jordan.

With a lenient and lenient policy toward jihadist and radical Islamist groups, President Erdogan's government in Turkey will continue to pose a security challenge for many neighboring countries, particularly in Europe, where ISIS is working to reorganize itself after his defeats in Syria and Iraq.