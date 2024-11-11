Prabowo's saddle horse?





By Mr Rizal Fadillah | Political and national observer Prabowo's hobby is breeding and riding horses. In Hambalang, there are at least 18 pet horses, while in Sentul, there are reportedly more than 50. During the campaign, he accompanied Jokowi's son Gibran. One of his first three horses was the Portuguese Principe, who was reported in the media to be worth 3 billion. Before joining Jokowi's cabinet, Prabowo was a high horseman with significant public support to win the 2019 presidential election. Unfortunately, in this fight, he was defeated even though it seemed unfair. Jokowi, as president, has every means to win, including cheating. In the 2024 presidential election, Jokowi's help as president was very important, he was able to take advantage of social assistance, tinker with Sirekap and mobilize officials, including village leaders. Prabowo and his partner Gibran won in controversial fashion. Prabowo, who previously lost due to cheating, now wins by cheating. The great carpentry service of Jokowi, wood contractor. It was indeed indicated that Prabowo was a horseman at the beginning of his reign. The champion is still Jokowi. The formation of the Cabinet is proof that the 16 ministers are entrusted by Jokowi and function as reins of control. Protect Gibran from Prabowo's interference. Prabowo even had to carry Gibran until he “grew up” and was ready to fight in the 2029 presidential election. Prabowo's open support for Central Java gubernatorial candidate Lutfi-Yasin caused a stir. The president is a girl without any sense of guilt or shame. It turns out that Lutfi-Yasin is also Jokowi's supporting partner. Prabowo is not only trapped, but “must obey” Jokowi’s wishes. The students are forced to obey Suhu Jo. Prabowo tarnished his own face. The other horsemen of Prabowo are conglomerates, notably Naga-Naga. These entrepreneurs became an oligarchic force that suppressed the sovereignty of the people. PIK-1, PIK-2 and BSD are assigned projects that will be facilitated by Prabowo. Several horse dragons have responded to Xi Jinping's invitation these days. The Chinese Xi Jinping managed to make Prabowo his obedient riding horse. He was summoned shortly before becoming president, then summoned again when he first took office. Welcomed with honor so that you can be more confident and comfortable together. Garuda was tied up so he couldn't fly. Prabowo must become a rider again, not a saddle horse. That is if you want to end your term with good memories. On the other hand, Prabowo's name is not only as bad as Jokowi's, but it could be even worse if, until the end of his term, whether for five years or less, he does not became nothing more than a saddle horse. It would be even worse if the horse was ridden to fight against its own people. “Horses are easy to control. Horses are breeding animals that always have a dominance hierarchy. If done correctly, human dominance can easily be established during training without the horse being very afraid.”

(Carey A Williams, Ph.D, Equine Extension and Management Specialist). So the real dangerous and evil riders for Prabowo are Jokowi, Naga and China.

So Gibran? He was just a small child who was put on a horse to be taken for a ride on a rope led by Jokowi. Unfortunately, the horse could only neigh. Sometimes out loud.

