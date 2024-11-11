The late queen 'brutally called Boris Johnson an idiot 2 days before his death' | Royal | News





The late Queen Elizabeth II made a harsh joke about former Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a family gathering at Balmoral Castle just two days before her death, according to a new book. The Queen has appointed Liz Truss as her 15th Prime Minister in one of the last official acts of her reign. New book 'Out', by author Tim Shipman, claims Queen Elizabeth II joked: 'At least I won't let that idiot have my funeral now' after accepting Boris Johnson's resignation as Prime minister. In a further joke about his personality, the author also claims that the late Queen added that Boris was “perhaps better suited to the stage”.

The author also notes that the last days of Queen Elizabeth II's life were “happy”. He wrote: “She had enjoyed a gathering of her family and valued staff two evenings before her death. “The courtier confided that when Boris Johnson was mentioned, the Queen, with mischief in her eyes, said: Well, at least I won't let that idiot organize my funeral now. “It appears it was said in jest, but it was a sentiment widely shared within the royal household.” As indicated in the Telegraphthe author writes that there was “undiluted fury among senior royals and courtiers” over the Prime Minister's decision to prorogue Parliament in 2019. The Prince of Wales at the time was “outraged that Boris would treat the Queen like this”, he claims.

The late Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral on September 8, 2022, with her death at the age of 96 saddening the nation. Buckingham Palace initially did not reveal the circumstances of the monarch's death, but the National Archives of Scotland eventually released an extract from Her Majesty's death certificate. The late sovereign, the death register entry states, died of “old age” and the entry also states that the deceased, aged 96, died at Balmoral Castle at 3:10 p.m. on September 8. A little over half an hour after this sad announcement, the new sovereign, King Charles III, published his own press release. It read: “The passing of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a time of greatest sadness for me and for all members of my family. “We deeply mourn the passing of a beloved sovereign and a beloved mother. “During this time of grief and change, my family and I will be comforted and supported by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely respected.” Tim Shipman's book “Out” is published by HarperCollins and comes out on November 21.

