Candidate 3's dream to dismantle the CSU and the five Muflihun programs President Jokowidodo's central government program





PEKANBARU —– Again, regarding the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) program which is currently underway and which was allegedly claimed and presented in the Muflihun campaign for the number 1 candidate for Pekanbaru mayor, it is not This is not just his own program but rather the Joko Widodo program. of the President of the Republic of Indonesia. The confession transmitted by the Muflihun of Pekanbaru, mayoral candidate number 1, was transmitted when candidate number 3 questioned the 5 (five) priority programs he presented, especially universal health coverage (UHC) and call-to-doctor programs, during the candidates' debate organized. by the KPU in Co. Ex Mall SKA Pekanbaru on Friday (08/11/2024). “Which regulation stipulates that the 5 promoted programs are fathers, such as the CSU program which is a central program regulated by Presidential Instruction Number 1 of 2020, and which is financed by the budget sharing funds of the provincial and regional governments. And the doctor on duty who is also the ptogram of the Center, and during his tenure as Acting Mayor of Pekanbaru, 250 billion rupiah minus employee salaries” asked the pair of candidates Ida number 3. Muflihun Paslon admits that UHC is the Jokowidodo program of the President of the Republic of Indonesia and admits that when he was Acting Mayor of Pekanbaru, he did not have RPMJ while replacing the vacant position when Firdaus terminated to his mandate. After the Muflihun admitted that the CSU program was not his own program but a Jokowidodo program, Ida, candidate for Pekanbaru Mayor Number 3, invited Pekanbaru residents to open their eyes to the fact that the Muflihun does not have 5 priority programs but rather programs. which were included in the RJPD 2025/2026, and asked the Muflihun familiar to Mr. Uun was called upon to no longer lie to the people of Pekanbaru by claiming the central program as his own program because the 5 programs were already is in the RJPD for Pekanbaru City 2021/2026. “Let the people of Pekanbaru open their eyes to the fact that the Muflihun does not have 5 priority programs but rather programs that have been listed in the RJPD of the city of Pekanbaru 2025/2026, and ask the Muflihun not to lie anymore to the residents of Pekanbaru. Pekanbaru City by claiming that Jokowi's central government program is his program. » asked Ida, pair of candidates for mayor of Pekanbaru number 3 And Ade Hartati, Deputy Mayor of Pekanbaru, candidate number 1, also explained that the CSU program is a form of commitment of the regional government to ensure mandatory basic services. Regarding the CSU program which is a government program, Ade Hartati also responded by saying: “CSU is a form of commitment of the local government to fulfill its fundamental obligations.”… To be continued (Team) Source: DPP AMI

