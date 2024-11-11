“Did I say that?” Laura Kuenssberg surprises the minister with her previous insults towards Trump





The chief Treasury secretary was surprised when he realized he had once called Trump “disgusting” this morning. BBC Laura Kuenssberg THE the BBCLaura Kunssberg cornered a minister on Sunday when she reminded him of his own public attacks on the president-elect Donald Trump. Addressing the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Darren Jonesthe presenter asked: Do you still think Donald Trump is disgusting? Jones replied: Did I say that? You wrote that a few years ago, it's still online, the presenter said. Do you want to show me? Where is he? » said Jones. I don't know where it comes from! Do you want to show me? Kuenssberg pointed out that he wrote it online, adding: I can read the quote to you. You said: In my opinion, the fact that the US election is so close with such a loathsome Republican candidate as Donald Trump poses a much longer problem for the center-left. Jones asked when this was written, to which Kuenssberg confirmed it was published in 2016. The presenter then added: In 2022, you said: Maybe Donald Trump, Scott Morrison and Boris Johnson can come together and remember the failures of divisive right-wing populism. Jones did not respond directly to the remarks, but said: “It is no surprise that as a Labor Party politician I support sister labor parties such as the Democrats. We have all commented on politics in the past, but what is very clear is that President-elect Trump won a very decisive victory in the United States: he won the electoral college, the popular vote, the House of Representatives. Senate, the House of Representatives. He's had a mandate from the American people to lead since his inauguration in January, and as a government we obviously totally respect that and look forward to working with him. Jones also rejected the conservative leader Badenoch Chemistry It is suggested that Labor should apologize for its past criticism of Trump before his second administration arrives. He said: I don't think we should bring up the subject that you could ask Kemi Badenoch about the many things she has said in the past and whether she wants to go through them, line by line. What is important is how you behave in government. Labor has been in the hot seat in recent months, with many cabinet members including Keir Starmer publicly criticizing the Republican at some point over the past eight years. Minister of Foreign Affairs David Lamy also tried to dismiss his own previous attacks on the new US president last week. Friday he said his depiction of Trump as a sociopath sympathizing with neo-Nazis during his first term in the White House was old news. Related…

