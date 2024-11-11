Voters in three crucial swing states explain why they voted for TrumpExBulletin





Voters in three key presidential election states cite the economy and immigration as reasons to vote for Donald Trump.

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

NPR stations in three states that played crucial roles in the election sent reporters to find people and ask them what motivated them to vote the way they did. We'll start in Wisconsin.

CHUCK QUIRMBACH, BYLINE: I'm Chuck Quirmbach in Milwaukee. Outside the El Rey super mercado, in a predominantly Latino neighborhood, Brenda Cuellar sits in her black pickup truck with a red MAGA hat on the dashboard and a Trump-Vance sticker on the back window. The first voter, born in Mexico, kindly asks her two children to be quiet. She then explains that she voted for Donald Trump because she finds the cost of living too high.

BRENDA CUELLAR: Food is very expensive. Everything is very expensive. I don't like it.

CUELLAR: Cuellar also mentions, quote, “too many bad people are crossing the border into the United States.” Cuellar, who works in Milwaukee as a machinist, says she pays taxes, but she believes undocumented immigrants receive too much government assistance. His request to Trump in the coming months is to lower prices and reduce illegal immigration.

CUELLAR: The border. The border. Stay away, bad guys.

QUIRMBACH: In the next row of cars, Bryan Ortiz gets out of his SUV. This late afternoon, he is still wearing neon green clothes from his construction site. Ortiz says he voted for Trump because he says Democrats have mismanaged the economy. He says one of the first ways Trump will address this problem is to increase U.S. oil production.

BRYAN ORTIZ: It will make it cheaper to transport goods from one place to another.

QUIRMBACH: Ortiz, born and raised in Puerto Rico, says he wasn't upset by a comedian's description of his birthplace at a Trump rally last month as, quote, “a floating island garbage.” For him, he says that Trump's promise to reduce illegal immigration would help him find work.

ORTIZ: I've lost a lot of jobs just because they wanted to hire someone who was willing to accept a much lower salary than normal.

QUIRMBACH: Despite the support for Trump in that Milwaukee parking lot, about 77% of the city's voters supported Vice President Harris. But that was less than President Biden's support four years ago and is part of why analysts say Trump was able to carry Wisconsin. For NPR News, I'm Chuck Quirmbach in Milwaukee.

SARAH KALLIS, BYLINE: And I'm Sarah Kallis in Atlanta. Trump won the state by 117,000 more votes than Vice President Harris. That's 10 times greater than President Biden's margin of victory in 2020. Voters across Georgia said they chose Trump because they hoped to see change.

PAIGE DECOMBES: I know that when we lived under the Trump presidency, everything was much lower. Groceries were inferior, gas was inferior. So I just hope it goes down.

KALLIS: Paige Decombes in Macon said she hopes Trump will lower the cost of living. Inflation has slowed in recent months, but some voters remain nostalgic for falling prices — particularly food prices — during the Trump era. Trump has promised to curb inflation, in part by cutting energy costs.

KYLE BROWN: You know, we need to make sure that we're trying to have as many jobs as possible here in the country and that everyone has gainful employment.

KALLIS: Savannah voter Kyle Brown said he would have preferred a different Republican over Trump, but ultimately chose him. Brown has said he wants a shakeup in Washington. He also mentioned the cost of living and groceries.

RAYMOND HRABEC: It's not because I like his personality, that's for sure. I think he is the one who deals with the economy, oil issues and border issues.

KALLIS: That was Raymond Hrabec in Savannah. Security of the U.S.-Mexico border was a priority for many Trump voters in Georgia. Some, like Caden Cromer, say this hits close to home, after student Laken Riley was allegedly killed by an undocumented migrant in Athens, Georgia, earlier this year.

CADEN CROMER: Just seeing how our country is right now, it's a scary place for us, and I want us to be safe. I believe we need a change and we need to put Americans first.

KALLIS: For some Trump voters like Cromer, security and migration seem linked, and Trump has promised mass deportations. But research has shown that undocumented immigrants are no more likely to commit violent crimes than U.S. citizens. For NPR News, I'm Sarah Kallis in Atlanta.

PAUL BOGER, BYLINE: And I'm Paul Boger in Las Vegas. A steady stream of voters entered and exited the Nellis Crossing polling station, east of Las Vegas, on Election Day. It is a predominantly working-class Latino neighborhood, won by President Biden in 2020. Joe Lamos lives nearby and runs a security company. He says his family couldn't afford to vote for Vice President Harris.

JOE LAMOS: Everything went well for us. Our electricity bill – everything. Gas, everything has increased, and I don't see wages increasing at the same time. So it's very problematic for people who are just trying to survive and take care of their families.

BOGER: Part of that is because Nevada's economy has been slow to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the state has maintained the highest unemployment rate in the country, as well as some of the highest levels of inflation.

KRISTA BANDY: The economy was good when Trump was in office.

BOGER: That's Krista Bandy, a single mother of four children.

BANDY: It's not easy, with groceries and bills and everything skyrocketing. I believe that perhaps he will make a change because I believe that at the moment, whoever is in power is not making a change.

BOGER: Like Lamos, Bandy is optimistic that Trump's return to the White House will help turn the clock back to before the pandemic, when Nevada was one of the fastest-growing economies in the country. Mike Olague, a retired cabinetmaker, says the only way to improve the economy is to start running government like a business.

MIKE OLAGUE: I mean, you have budgets, you have assets, you have deficits. You know, you can't just print money.

BOGER: Olague says the last four years have been crazy for him. He believes Trump is the only one who can fix Nevada's troubled economic landscape. For NPR News, I'm Paul Boger in Las Vegas.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/11/10/nx-s1-5183826/voters-in-three-crucial-swing-states-explain-why-they-voted-for-trump

