What is the nature of the rivalry between the United States and China?

New book details changing dynamics of imperialist competition between China and the United States
By Adrian Budd
Sunday November 10, 2024
China in Global Capitalism is a carefully researched and well-written new book. It focuses on the inter-imperialist rivalry between China and the United States.
The authors argue that the system constructed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is not, as its defenders believe, a socially progressive and anti-imperialist alternative to capitalism.
China is rather capitalist, like the title of the first chapter. Understanding China as one of many national variants of capitalism allows them to reject the common misunderstanding that the clash between China and the West is an ideological struggle between socialism and capitalism.
The United States and China are locked in an inter-imperialist rivalry due to their shared roots in a system dominated by competition. Recognizing this will help the international left avoid analytical and strategic impasses.
The United States is no longer the world's preeminent superpower, but its ruling class is determined to maintain American imperial primacy. Chinese leaders are also determined to narrow the gap with the United States.
As Chinese power has grown, the balance within U.S. global strategy has shifted from engagement to containment. Today's tariff and high-tech wars will likely be permanent features of future U.S.-China relations, even as the interpenetration of the two economies persists.
The author's analysis is not limited to the international sphere and is enriched by the analysis of worker struggles, environmental protests and the struggles of women and feminists. And it examines China's national issues, including Hong Kong, Taiwan and Xinjiang.
The dynamics of exploitation and oppression cannot be adequately understood from a socialist Chinese perspective. Nor is it helpful to present China as a mere victim of American power.
It is certain that post-Mao China has been enlisted by the United States in its globalization campaign. And the resulting environmental destruction partly reflects China's initially subordinate position as a production base for Western companies.
But Chinese leaders handed over their workers to Western and Chinese capital because of their own class interests. Integration into global capitalism has radically transformed China in recent decades.
The main beneficiaries have been Chinese capitalists, whether state or private, as well as foreign companies that have seized the opportunities afforded to them by the restructuring of Chinese state capitalism. The workers who fueled China's growth have also achieved material gains, but simultaneously experience greater relative poverty, highly coercive work regimes, and deep alienation.
Migrant workers, in particular, face shocking inequities in the Hukou internal registration system, which links social rights to place of birth. It is difficult to imagine a more perfect model for a capitalist class. The working class is policed by state-controlled unions and differentiated between those who have no rights and those who are relatively secure.
This is unlikely to change, because as CCP leader Xi Jinping recently argued, China must avoid falling into the trap of supporting lazy people through welfarism. It is no surprise that the architect of post-Mao reform, Deng Xiaoping, was twice named Time magazine's Person of the Year at the start of the global neoliberal offensive.
The big, wealthy companies that thrive on China's version of this offensive have become deeply tied to the CCP leadership – the authors speak of a revolving door between the two. In 2018, the 153 richest members of the People's Congress, the equivalent of Parliament, and the Political Consultative Congress, were worth 500 billion.
Chinese capital, including state-owned enterprises, now mostly partly privatized, is also closely linked to international capital. They are listed on the main stock exchanges and attract the interest of global capital convinced that there are profits to be made.
Chinese capital does not choose where it makes its profits, and its state-owned construction companies have built the infrastructure of settler colonialism in Israel over the past decade.
The common interest in profit involves considerable cooperation between the United States and China, but it also constitutes a fundamental imperative for rivalry as they compete for markets and global influence.
China has modernized its military in recent decades and become more assertive in the East and South China Seas, where most states are part of the US security network, such as Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and other countries. 'others. Military brinkmanship on both sides, fueled by growing nationalism peddled by all states involved, could escalate into a more serious conflict.
Western media blame China for increasing regional tensions, but remain generally silent on the vast military imbalance between China and the United States. China may have expanded its global military bases from zero to five.
But Chinese expansionism is ideological sleight of hand in the context of America's 800 overseas bases, U.S.-led security pacts, and its close ties to Japan and South Korea. Neither is innocent, but the greatest threat to peace still comes from the United States.
What should be done?
China's growth model is running out of steam, its pool of migrant workers is shrinking, zombie companies are floating on a sea of debt, and state financial injections are having a diminishing impact on the economy. Like the rest of the world, it faces increasing turbulence generated by the interlocking economic, social, political and environmental crises of capitalism.
As its legitimacy begins to be questioned, the Chinese ruling class seeks to deflect its anger on others. Xi is the Chinese version of the global nationalist-populist phenomenon. What can the international left do?
The second part of the book demonstrates that struggles from below are as much a part of contemporary Chinese politics as elsewhere. The fourth part explores how the international left can engage with Chinese activists around common interests.
This requires it to take a clear approach aimed at building international solidarity from below against imperial states and their ruling classes. A key task is to challenge the idea that our ruling class and our state are superior to others and to combat racism and the ruling class's efforts to divide workers along racial lines.
International solidarity is a powerful theme in the book. The interests of workers, whether in China or the West, will not be served by the international left unless, as the title of the conclusion indicates, neither Washington nor Beijing is a central part of its strategy.
It is not melodramatic to say that the survival of humanity and the planet requires that socialism replace capitalism. This book makes a significant contribution to that survival and should be widely read on the left.
- China in Global Capitalism: Building International Solidarity Against Imperialist Rivalry, written by Eli Friedman, Kevin Lin, Rosa Liu and Ashley Smith, is available from Haymarket Books, 3:99 p.m.
