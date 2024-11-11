Don't just strengthen the TNI, Prabowo must also strengthen marine biosecurity

Prabowo-Gibran, whose candidacy for president and vice president sparked controversy, has been in office since October 20, 2024.

Defense and security issues do not only concern soldiers, sophisticated weaponry or wars. In Indonesia, a country with the richest marine biodiversity in the worldThe disruption of marine life is actually a serious and urgent security issue.

Just look at the prickly starfish problem, coral predator species which grows very quickly in the waters of Bunaken, North Sulawesi, and Wakatobi, Southeast Sulawesi. Gradient coral can reduce fish abundance, carbon absorption and local tourism.

There is also white spot disease caused by a virus carried by paddle crab spread across China, Japan, Korea and Malaysia. The crab can cling to ships navigating the waters of countries like Indonesia. This virus can cause mass death of shrimp, one of the foodstuffs Indonesia's first export.

The above issues are part of the problem biosecuritynamely, policies and regulations to analyze and manage risks to human life and health. These risks relate to the environment and disruptions caused by biological weapons, such as viruses, pests, bacteria and invasive species (organisms that disrupt populations of native species).

Indonesia has institutions National Quarantine Agency and supported by Livestock and Animal Health Act. However, in terms of marine biosecurity, the implementation of biosecurity is still not optimal and propagated in many government and even private work units.

The issue of biosecurity in waters should therefore concern the new head of government, Prabowo Subianto. Furthermore, Prabowo also highlighted security issues related to green and blue economic self-sufficiency.

You have to go quickly

Prabowo must act quickly to issue a water biosecurity policy. Indeed, the risk of penetration of viruses, bacteria and invasive species, particularly in water, increases.

This is linked to the expansion of maritime economic activities under the Jokowi government through maritime highway program and declaration Indonesia's maritime axis.

Economic activities centered on the sea, namely the maritime industry, maritime transport and nautical leisure, are increasing up to 11% per year over the past decade can cause a potential biofouling. This phenomenon causes a displacement invasive species or exotic species growing on the surface of the ship.

There is also a risk of transfer of other organisms by water ballastnamely in the water and sediment stored in the vessel to maintain balance. More or less there 7 thousand aquatic organisms that moves every hour a day because water ballast.

Case biofouling in Indonesia, it was detected thanks to the discovery of green mussels viridis leg on two hulls of ships belonging to PT Pelni which departed from from West to East of Indonesia. Green mussels are non-native species in eastern Indonesian watersparticularly in the Arafura Sea, and is also considered a pest in Australia.



Apart from this, the presence of barnacles occupying the artificial reef Dimas Beach, Trenggalek, East Java, thus disrupting local coral restoration projects.

A similar phenomenon also occurred in New Zealand. More than 30 ships ranging in size from 1,400 to 32,000 GT detected bringing various foreign species, such as algae, barnacles and shellfish, into this country, thereby impacting local biodiversity.

From Australia, biofouling also found on warships that have recently completed overseas missions, with species such as Cymodoce gaimardii And Neosphaeroma laticaudum recorded as the highest number of passengers.

Corrective measures

Indonesia must protect all aquatic resources by strengthening management policies biofouling neither water ballast.

According to Partnership for East Asian Marine Environmental Management (PEMSEA) OrganizationIndonesia does not yet have a strategy or management policy biofouling. Indeed, there is very little scientific evidence regarding alien or invasive aquatic species and their impacts. In 2023, there are only about 22 studies on species in this group.

One step the government can take is to record risks and formulate a management plan. biofouling And water ballast ships. This step must begin with the addition of internal obligations to the vessel regulations on marine pollution. For example like ship cleaning obligations from foreign organizations at least 30 days before entering national waters.

The government must also train the national biosecurity committee created 19 years ago but it never worked because there was no understanding about the scope of biosecurity. In addition to the Quarantine Agency, the committee should be composed of elements of government and related parties such as representatives of fishermen, farmers and others.

Indonesia must also develop synergy between regional government and central government to record various threats from invasive species, especially in waters.

This synergy must also include support and collaboration with universities, both national and international, to strengthen research and the database is still very insufficient. This measure was taken by the Australian government through a grant program The Environmental Biosecurity Projects Fund support research and strengthen policies related to marine biosecurity.

Without stronger research, efforts to protect the biodiversity of Indonesia's waters will be like walking in the dark.

Samuel FinleySenior Analyst at the Ministry of Defense Research and Development Agency and PhD student at the School of Environmental Sciences, University of Indonesia, contributed to writing this article.