'SNL' Cast Tries to Get on Trump's Good Side After Election Results





The Saturday Night Live cast kicked off their post-election show by trying to get on Donald Trump's good side following his victory over Kamala Harris in the 2024 election earlier in the week.

The cold open began with actors Bowen Yang, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernández, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson and Colin Jost speaking directly to the camera in a serious manner.

“On Tuesday, Americans went to the polls and elected Donald Trump as the next president of the United States,” Yang said as Nwodim continued: “For many people, including many people watching this show right now, the results were shocking and even appalling.”

“Donald Trump, who attempted to forcibly overturn the results of the last election, was re-elected by an overwhelming majority,” says Gardner, while Thompson adds: “This is the same Donald Trump who openly called for revenge against his political enemies.”

Yang and Nwodim continue: “Now, thanks to the Supreme Court, there are no guardrails, nothing to protect the people who are brave enough to speak out against him. »

The cast then sent a sarcastic message directly to the former president. “And that's why we at SNL would like to say to Donald Trump: We've always been with you,” Thompson said before Yang added, “We've never wavered in our support for you, even when others doubted you.”

While SNL is known for making fun of celebrities and politicians, including Trump, Sherman jokingly points out, “Every single person on that stage believed in you.” » Hernández adds: “Every single person on this stage voted for you. »

“Because we see ourselves in you. We look at you and think, 'That's me,'” Nwodim shares while Sherman adds, “This is the man I want my future children to look up to. »

Jost, co-anchor of “Weekend Update,” then joined them on stage to say, “And Mr. Trump, your honor, we know you sometimes say controversial things, but really you're just telling the truth. And I hate how the lame media outlet, Michael Che, tried to twist things to make you look like an idiot. »

Thompson adds: “So if you're keeping some kind of list of your enemies, then we shouldn't be on that list. » And then Yang admits: “If we find out that anyone here voted for Kamala, we will report them very quickly. »

Later, the cast revealed SNL's new impression of the former president: “Hot Jacked Trump.” James Austin Johnson's Trump made an appearance to show off his new look.

“That's right. It's me, Hot Jacked Trump. They finally got the perfect body,” Trump says of Johnson. “But from now on, we're going to paint a very flattering portrait of Trump because he is honestly my hero, and he will make an incredible president and eventually a king.”

Before the cold open ends, Thompson adds, “And in the worst-case scenario, which is the scenario, if our planet collapses, we can all go to Mars with the other man who we love and trust: Elon Musk. » Dana Carvey's Musk made his way to the stage, jumping awkwardly.

Bill Burr also returned to host the sketch shows for the third time, with musical guest Mk.gee! He started his monologue by joking, “Nice to be here for such a fun week.” I don't want to hear it. I don't watch politics, so we'll keep things light.

However, he then addressed the elephant in the room. “Alright ladies, you're 0 and 2 on this guy,” the comedian said, referring to Trump's victories over Harris and Hillary Clinton. “But you learn more from your losses than from your victories. Let's move on to the game tape.”

“Ladies, enough with the pantsuit. ALL RIGHT? It doesn't work! Stop trying to be self-respecting,” Burr joked, referring to Harris and Clinton’s campaign wardrobes. “You don’t win office through politics; you need to fuck yourself a little! I'm not saying go full Hooters, but find the happy medium between Applebee's and your dad didn't stay. All right? You all know how to get a free drink.

“I know a lot of ugly women – feminists, I mean – who don’t want to hear that message,” he continued. “But tease them a little!” Make a farmer feel like he has a chance. Rock a state a little! »

Burr later admitted that he was “so excited that this election is over.” It took forever. He added: “Everyone knew who they were voting for four years ago and then they dragged you around for a year and a half with all this. »

