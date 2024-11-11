Bitcoin hits record high as Trump moves closer to full control of Congress





Unlock the White House Watch newsletter for free

Your guide to what the 2024 US elections mean for Washington and the world

Bitcoin hit $80,000 for the first time as Donald Trump recorded victories in Nevada and Arizona in the US elections, marking a clear victory of the seven swing states for the president-elect and paving the way for a more pro-government administration. crypto.

The cryptocurrency rose 4.5% on Sunday, according to LSEG data, extending its rally following Trump's decisive presidential election victory earlier in the week.

His decision boosted other cryptocurrencies. Ethereum, the world's second-largest token after Bitcoin, rose 8.9 percent to $3,200 a coin for the first time since August, while Solana rose 4.5 percent.

Although the final outcome of the House of Representatives is not yet confirmed, Republicans are poised to take control, which would allow the new administration to enact policies supporting digital assets soon after taking office , according to a note from Standard Chartered.

We would look for several positives for the asset class early in the administration: regulatory changes…and changes at the Securities and Exchange Commission that would lead to a looser regulatory stance on digital assets, Geoff Kendrick , head of digital asset research at the bank. , said Friday.

Bitcoin, one of the riskiest assets, is having its heyday, said Eswar Prasad, an economics professor at Cornell University. The regulatory clouds are dissipating. Financial conditions are becoming more flexible and the US macroeconomic outlook remains promising.

The crypto industry has hailed Trump's election as a victory for digital currencies, as executives anticipate a shift in policy and attitude from US regulators, following a Democratic administration seen as more hostile to alternative assets. Bitcoin hit a previous high of more than $75,000 on Wednesday as it appeared Trump had won the White House.

The surge in valuations comes as investors hope the Trump White House will lay out an agenda that will spark a wave of interest from major U.S. institutions that have so far remained on the market's fringes.

Trump has highlighted the merits of Bitcoin throughout his campaign, even going so far as to promote a new company started by some of his longtime business partners and backed by his sons. Trump's positive comments on the currency come despite calling it a ripoff against the U.S. dollar during his previous presidency.

Richard Teng, chief executive of crypto exchange Binance, who was fined $4.3 billion last year for money laundering and sanctions violations while his former boss was jailed, praised Trump's victory as the start of a golden age.

Brian Armstrong, chief executive of crypto exchange Coinbase, said: America is going to follow the path of economic freedom.

The oppressive headwinds that have hampered industry progress and racked up legal bills over the past four years have eased, Alex Thorn, head of research at crypto financial services provider Galaxy Digital, said in a note. .

Trump's inner circle is extremely supportive of digital assets…the pro-crypto nature of his team, family and donors increases the likelihood that Trump will keep his campaign promises to the industry, he said added.

David Yermack, a finance professor at New York University's Stern School of Business, tempered his optimism about the significance of Trump's victory for Bitcoin and the crypto industry as a whole.

Trump made wild promises during the election campaign. But when you listen to him talk about digital currency, he has no idea what it is, he said.

I think almost any new administration, even if Harris had won, would have ended up regulating this space in a smarter way than you've seen so far.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/170785ce-68e5-4de5-88bc-168a9a7fa3ed The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos