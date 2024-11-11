Politics
With the support of PHR, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources visits the traditional forest ecotourism of Imbo Putui
Pekanbaru,Noteriau.com | The Directorate General of Oil and Gas of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) visited Imbo Putui Traditional Forest Ecotourism in Petapahan Village, Tapung District, Kampar.
This joint visit with representatives of SKK Migas from Sumbagut is a series of monitoring and evaluation activities (Monev) of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources regarding the activities of the Community Development Program (PPM) of PT Pertamina Hulu Rokan KKKS.
The delegation from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources as well as SKK Migas Sumbagut were able to witness for themselves the development of customary forest ecotourism in Imbo Putui under the leadership of PT Pertamina Hulu Rokan (PHR). The traditional forest ecotourism of Imbo Putui is currently an attraction for the community.
Apart from the beautiful natural atmosphere, this ecotourism is equipped with adequate tourist facilities. This area is managed by a tourism-minded group who continue to maintain their local culture and wisdom.
We see that so far, the program set by the government is working well and in accordance with its direction. “Let us collaborate between the government and the community to protect this forest well,” said cooperation analyst, Director General of Oil and Gas, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Syarif Hidayat.
Imbo Putui Traditional Forest is one of the remaining natural forests in Riau Province. This 251-hectare area was designated customary forest on February 21, 2020 by President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo during a visit to the Sultan Syarif Hasyim (Tahura) Grand Forest Park in Siak Regency, Riau. Imbo Putui Forest even became the first customary forest in Riau to receive state recognition.
Imbo Putui Traditional Forest has varied flora including orchids, lianas, pitcher plants, types of palms and trees. There are also types of ferns that are often used as medicinal plants by the community. Imbo Putui Traditional Forest also has rich wildlife such as various types of birds, mammals, insects, fish, reptiles and amphibians.
Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Manager Pandjie Galih Anoraga said: “Imbo Putui Traditional Forest Ecotourism is one of the tourism villages supported by PHR WK Rokan through the implementing partner Riau College of Tourism (STP). The support provided by PHR includes the provision of infrastructure, focus groups and socialization of mentoring and training programs for local tourism and destination management stakeholders.
“This ecotourism development aims to improve the community economy through community-based tourism, supporting the Imbo Putui Traditional Forest as an ecotourism destination and increasing sustainable income for local communities,” he said.
In collaboration with Riau Tourism College (STP), PHR provided training and assistance to build human resource (HR) capacity for tourism and tourism village institutions in the community.
Training and mentoring to increase the capacity of tourism stakeholders focuses on community understanding of the concept and management of tourism villages. Tips for developing HR skills in the provision of tourism services. Then encourage innovation in the development of tourist products and attractions as well as increasing the promotion and marketing capacities of tourist villages.
Through the TJSL program, PHR is committed to empowering the community as a whole, improving the economy of the target community, and supporting economic and environmental independence. “It is hoped that the Imbo Putuih traditional forest ecotourism area will become an attraction for major tourist destinations in Petapahan village,” Pandjie said.
Petapahan Village Head Said Aidil Usman expressed his gratitude to PHR and STP Riau for supporting the development of a tourism village through traditional forest ecotourism in Imbo Putui. On behalf of the community, we express our utmost gratitude and appreciation to PHR for implementing this tourism village program. “We hope this program will be sustainable and have a positive impact on society,” he said.
Besides Petapahan Village, previously PHR WK Rokan also intervened in the development of tourist villages in many areas such as: Koto Mesjid Village or better known as Kampung Patin, Kampar, Tanjung Punak Village, Rupat , Bengkalis Regency.
Next, the development of cultural tourism villages in Belimbing Kuok Island, Kampar Regency, weaving village in Bukit Batu, Bengkalis Regency and creative villages in Bandar Village, Pekanbaru Town .
The villages assisted by PHR have even made achievements at the national level, namely Bukit Batu Tourist Village, Bengkalis, won the Indonesian Tourist Village Award (ADWI) 2023 in the Tourist Attractions category and was successfully listed in the Indonesian World Records Museum (MURI). ). Then Koto Mesjid Village, famous for its Kampung Patin Tourist Village, won 1st place in Sumatra Regional Region I in the 2023 National Village/Subdistrict Competition.***
Report: Idris Harahap
|
