The political contradictions at the heart of Xi's China





While we had a presidential election in the United States on November 5 (the outcome of which I do not know as of this writing), I wonder if what is happening in China might be more important. I thought much the same thing in 2020 when Jack Mas's IPO of his Ant Group was canceled by Xi Jinping on the same day as the US election. And even with everything that happened after this election, I think the cancellation of the Ant Groups IPO, and everything that followed, could have had more far-reaching consequences. The contradictions of what is happening in China are shown in two articles, both published on November 4. One reported that Chinese lawmakers are expected to approve the country's biggest fiscal plan since the pandemic to boost confidence in the economy (China debates details of biggest fiscal stimulus since pandemic). But the other article reported that Chinese authorities were ordering wealthy individuals and businesses to recheck their tax returns to see if they owe more, a move that has understandably created uncertainty and even fear (the tax crackdown threatens to deal another blow to investor confidence). ). So what is it? Does China want its economy to grow or does it need to increase its tax revenue so badly that it is doing it in a way that scares Chinese businessmen and consumers and makes growth more difficult to achieve? The whole thing embodies the internal contradiction of Xi's theory, first revealed in 2017, of socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era. Xi wants the economy to grow, but he does not want to relax the Chinese Communist Party's control, that is, its control over the economy and the country. He wants more investment and confidence in the economy, but then he scares investors and consumers into not investing or buying. If you want to invest and grow, people need to feel secure about the economy and the future. But Xi's threats of tax crackdowns, which remind people of other crackdowns, are causing them to do nothing. This is the contradiction of Xi's China: he will not give up control, but without giving up at least some control he will not be able to achieve the growth that legitimizes the CCP's control and rule. Patrick J. Allen

River Forest, Illinois, United States

