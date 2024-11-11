Politics
Nation falls silent as king leads Remembrance ceremony
King Charles led the nation in observing two minutes of silence to remember the men and women who lost their lives in the two world wars and other conflicts.
Tens of thousands of veterans and civilians joined the King in paying their respects to the fallen at the annual National Service of Remembrance ceremony at the Cenotaph in central London.
The King was joined by other members of the royal family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as political leaders.
Events marking Remembrance Sunday – observed on the Sunday closest to Armistice Day – take place across the country.
The king laid the first crown on behalf of the nation. Dressed in the Admiral of the Fleet's Royal Navy uniform, he saluted after walking away from the Cenotaph.
The King was followed by Queen Camilla's equerry, Major Ollie Plunket, laying a wreath on her behalf as she currently recovers from a lung infection.
Prince William, Prince Edward and Princess Anne followed, then Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and the country's other political leaders.
Kemi Badenoch laid a wreath for the first time, a week after being elected the new leader of the Conservatives.
There were also a number of representatives from the new Labor government, including Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and Foreign Secretary David Lammy.
The Princess of Wales watched from the Foreign Office balcony, as usual, alongside the Duchess of Edinburgh.
The weekend's Remembrance events were among Catherine's first official appearances following her recent cancer treatment.
British Reform leader Nigel Farage and Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer also watched from balconies. It is traditional for only the leaders of parties with six or more seats in Parliament and the leaders of the largest party in each of the devolved nations to lay a wreath.
Members of the armed forces, including World War II veterans, then laid their wreaths before beginning a march through Whitehall which lasted more than an hour.
The group of thousands, representing 326 different armed forces and civilian organizations, marched past the cenotaph. Each group had a wreath which was handed over to join those already placed.
The commemoration of the day officially began at 11:00 a.m., when Big Ben sounded to signal the start of the two minutes of silence. It ended with the sound of a cannon shot from the Horse Guards Parade, followed by a bugle playing the Last Post.
World War II veterans told the BBC what the day meant to them.
“For me personally, I come here in remembrance of my shipmates, the veterans of the Army, the Royal Air Force and the Merchant Marine,” said Navy veteran Henry Rice.
“I just thank God I survived – I made it through.”
Joe Randall, 101, said: “You also look back a bit on the memories and the chats with old blokes like us. It was a wonderful day.”
But most of the ex-servicemen at the ceremony were veterans of more recent conflicts.
Iraq War veteran Karl Hinnett, who suffered severe burns when his vehicle was set on fire, said: “Walking in front of the Cenotaph is a really important moment to appreciate where we come from and what we have been through. »
“We're often seen as the unexpected survivors and I'm just really grateful to be alive and to be here.”
Veteran Falklands bomb specialist John Phillips, who lost an arm in an explosion, said he was thinking of a colleague who did not survive the blast.
Many veterans will tell you that it is very important that these people be remembered forever and their stories told forever. »
The parade featured veterans in their military association groups alongside charitable and civic organizations.
And among them were 50 young people wearing the yellow and black scarves of Scottys Little Soldiers, a charity helping the children of fallen soldiers.
Cerie Pallett, who lost her father RAF Sgt Oliver Pallett at the age of nine, wore the crown for the charity after she and her sister were helped by them.
Services take place in almost every city in the UK – with some of the largest gatherings in Belfast, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Plymouth, Liverpool and Manchester.
In Belfast, Northern Ireland Prime Minister Michelle O'Neill took part in the official ceremony, making her the first Sinn Fin figure to do so.
Several Sinn Fin politicians have laid wreaths at the Cenotaph in Belfast in previous years, but they had never attended the main ceremony on Sunday.
In Cardiff, Military personnel paraded past Town Hall towards the ceremony at the Welsh National War Memorial in Cathays Park.
Prime Minister Eluned Morgan honored the service of remembrance as ever so important in a speech before the service.
Rallies took place in Glasgow at the war memorial in George Square, and Scottish Prime Minister John Swinney was joined by veterans to lay a wreath on the Stone of Remembrance in Edinburgh, outside the City Chambers.
He said it was a chance for generations of Scots to honor those who “paid the ultimate price” in conflicts across the world.
Remembrance Sunday in the United Kingdom
The King, Prince William, Catherine and other members of the royal family also attended the Festival of Remembrance event at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday evening.
Catherine is gradually returning to her public functions after her cancer treatment at the start of the year.
The king, who was also treated for cancer, received a standing ovation from the audience upon his arrival.
Sunday's concert and cenotaph service are among the most important events in the royal calendar.
Queen Camilla withdrew from both events as she is recovering from a lung infection.
She watched the Remembrance proceedings on television at Raymill, her home in Wiltshire, where she also observed the two minutes of silence in private.
It is hoped that she will be well enough to return to her royal duties in the coming days.
Sunday's events occur the day before Armistice Day, which marks the end of the First World War, at 11:00 a.m. on the 11th day of the 11th month, in 1918.
Commemoration events are due to take place in the UK and allied countries on Monday.
Like Remembrance Sunday, Armistice Day will also see two minutes of silence as the clock strikes 11:00 in each country.
