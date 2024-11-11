Politics
President Prabowo approves 10 names of KPK candidates to be processed by the House of Representatives
BALANCE SHEET
Jakarta – Coordinating Minister for Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Corrections Yusril Ihza Mahendra said President Prabowo Subianto approved 10 names of candidates for the leadership of the Eradication Commission of corruption which will be dealt with by the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR).
The ten names come from the suggestions of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, in the previous government, namely Agus Joko Pramono, Ahmad Alamsyah Saragih, Djoko Poerwanto, Fitroh Rohcahyanto, Ibnu Basuki Widodo, Ida Budhiati, Johanis Tanak, Michael Rolandi Cesnanta. Brata, Poengky Indarti and Setyo Budiyanto.
“The House of Representatives is invited to process these names to choose five names to be determined by the president,” said Yusril as confirmed in Jakarta on Friday (11/8).
Yusril stressed that Prabowo would not remove the names from the committee selection results that Jokowi submitted to the House of Representatives during the previous administration.
He said the government is aware that based on Article 30 of Law Number 30 of 2022 regarding the Corruption Eradication Commission, it will take approximately six months to carry out the leadership election of the KPK, which will end at the end of December 2024.
Meanwhile, the legal review of the Constitutional Court's 2022 decision regarding the extension of the term of office of the KPK leadership stated that the president only had one opportunity to submit the names of candidates for leadership of the KPK KPK in the House of Representatives.
In response to this, Yusril said the DPR leadership recently sent a letter asking whether President Prabowo would withdraw the names proposed by Jokowi, form a new selection committee, and choose new candidates or not.
President Prabowo responded to the DPR's letter and said he agreed with the proposed names, as a middle way for Article 30 of the Corruption Eradication Committee Law and the decision of the Constitutional Court are respected.
“It's the middle way If God wills “Can overcome the possibility of a KPK leadership vacuum that will end at the end of next December,” he said.
Previously, KPK Deputy Chairman Nurul Ghufron said that President Prabowo has the authority to maintain or cancel the names of 10 leadership candidates and the KPK Supervisory Board (Dewas) for the period 2024- 2029.
“Pak Prabowo, currently president, also has the authority to cancel it, this is already a relay to the new president. Therefore, (President Prabowo) also has the authority to continue or not, this is the authority of the president,” Ghufron said in Jakarta. , Tuesday (5/11).
Ghufron said that one of the reasons why the KPK leaders and Dewas candidates were selected by the selection committee formed by the President during the same period was to maintain independence so that the KPK leaders and Dewas candidates have no relationship with the president of the previous period.
A number of parties also asked President Prabowo to repeat the selection of KPK and Dewas leadership candidates, because they consider the valid committee to be the panel formed by Prabowo as the current president.
One of them is the coordinator of the Indonesian Anti-Corruption Society (MAKI) Boyamin Saiman, who personally submitted to the MP a material examination regarding the validity of the KPK Pansel formed by Jokowi.
Boyamin submitted a request for substantial revision of Article 30 paragraph (1) and paragraph (2) of Law Number 30 of 2002 concerning the Corruption Eradication Committee against Article 1 paragraph (3), l Article 27 paragraph (1), Article 28D paragraphs (1, 2, 3) and Article 28I paragraph (2) of the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia Ant.
