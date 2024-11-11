Politics
Directorate of Communications of the Republic of Trkiye
In his speech after the Presidential Cabinet meeting, President Erdoan said: “We will certainly establish and consolidate a climate of prosperity, peace and security throughout our country, where there is no terrorism and where the dark shadow of the separatist organization is completely removed from politics and society. As we stated in our group meeting, there is no place for terrorism or politics supported by terrorism in the future of Trkiye.
President Recep Tayyip Erdoan held a press conference following the presidential cabinet meeting at the Ankaya Presidential Palace in Ankara.
I would like to begin my speech by once again commemorating Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Atatrk, Commander-in-Chief of the National Struggle and Founder of our Republic, with grace on the occasion of the 86th anniversary of his death. I remember with respect our ancestors, especially our heroic martyrs and veterans, who fought for a thousand years to keep these lands as our homeland, President Erdoan said.
At our AK Party group meeting, we shared with the public our position and views on the issues on the agenda. The framework that we outlined in detail in our group speech should be seen as a roadmap for policy in the coming period, President Erdoan said.
We want to make the 101st anniversary of our Republic a great occasion to embrace each other among 85 million people. We will certainly establish and consolidate a prosperous, peaceful and secure climate throughout our country, where there is no terrorism, where the dark shadow of the separatist organization is completely removed from politics and society. As we stated in our group meeting, there is no place for terrorism or politics supported by terrorism in the future of Trkiye. Trkiye is determined to destroy this bloody and treacherous death plot fueled by the terror barons in Qandil. And he will not back down on this point. Our fight is not limited to those who shoot our soldiers, our police, our security agents and our civilian citizens. Our real fight is not only against terrorists, but also against those who launched them against us, those who inflicted terrorism on this nation for 40 years, President Erdoan said.
WE RID OUR COUNTRY FROM TERRORISM
I would like to emphasize that even if the borders of our region are redrawn with blood, bombs and political assassinations, we as a state and nation will not continue on the same path. As the global system undergoes its greatest change since the Cold War, we do not have the luxury of observing developments from the sidelines. Either we will manage to reverse this process in our favor through bold measures, or we will face problems that will burden our future. Chief among the obstacles is the scourge of separatist terrorism. Using all means and capabilities at our disposal, we will rid our country of the burden of terrorism once and for all, President Erdoan said.
I would also like to emphasize this point once again strongly; Democracy and violence, civil politics and terrorism cannot and cannot coexist in the same pot. In no civilized country in the world is it permitted to engage in politics with the support of a terrorist organization. All over the world, including Europe, such an attitude justifies the closure of political parties and criminal prosecution of those who engage in such policies, because the first and foremost condition of democracy is to reject violence and 'Build thick walls between terrorism and yourself. Even though the legitimate doors of civil politics are wide open in our country, those who serve as puppets of the separatist organization through fraudulent methods can never be expected to be tolerated, President Erdoan emphasized.
The following inconsistency does not escape the eyes of our nation or ourselves: those who, for two weeks, have been making a big deal out of the legal and administrative measures taken by the courts and the administration against certain municipalities, have unfortunately always ignored the dirty and bloody hands going from Qandil to local governments. There is no doubt that municipalities run not by elected mayors, but by dubious figures appointed by the terrorist organization will serve the organization rather than their cities. We will never allow halal resources allocated to municipalities through taxes paid by the population to be transferred to separatist thieves. We cannot turn a blind eye to the terrorist organization which sets up extortion mechanisms with municipal power. We will never allow this country and our cities to experience a scene where the commissioners of the separatist organization slap mayors in the basements of municipal buildings, where municipal vehicles and equipment are used to dig ditches and not for service , declared President Erdoan.
OUR EXPORT VOLUME REACHED $23.6 BILLION IN OCTOBER
The increase in our exports, which we consider to be the driving force of our economy, continues unabated. Our exports in October increased by 3.6 percent compared to the same month last year and reached $23.6 billion. With October's record, the monthly export record has been broken in 10 of the last 15 months. Our annualized export volume increased by 3.1 percent to reach a total of $262.3 billion. In October, the annualized foreign trade deficit for the last 12 months decreased by $35.1 billion compared to the same month of the previous year, President Erdoan said.
THE GROSS RESERVES OF OUR CENTRAL BANK HAVE REACHED THE HIGHEST LEVEL IN OUR HISTORY WITH $159 BILLION
Along with exports of goods, we are steadily increasing our share of global exports of services. During the first eight months of the year, our services exports increased by 7.3 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, totaling $74 billion. We expect the annualized current account deficit to narrow to $9-10 billion in October, President Erdoan said. Today, I would like to share with you the good news: the gross reserves of our Central Bank have reached the highest level in our history with 159 billion dollars.
Trkiye stands out positively among emerging economies, both by the program it is implementing and by the potential it possesses. It is of course no coincidence that we are the only country whose rating has been raised by two grades each by the three main credit rating agencies. By implementing our economic program decisively, we will continue to achieve positive results in many other areas, President Erdoan emphasized.
Tourism figures for the three quarters of 2024 released by the Turkish Statistics Institute show that we have also achieved very significant momentum. As a result, our third quarter tourism revenue, covering the period July-August-September, increased by 3.9% compared to the same quarter of the previous year and reached $23.2 billion. During the same period, the number of visitors increased by 3.5 percent compared to the same quarter of 2023 and reached 23.2 million people. In the first 9 months, we broke a record in this area by reaching a total tourism income of 47 billion dollars. Our goal for the end of 2024 is 61 million tourists and $60 billion in tourism revenue. Despite the regional crises, inshallah we will achieve these figures, President Erdoan said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.iletisim.gov.tr/english/haberler/detay/presidential-cabinet-convenes-under-the-chairmanship-of-president-erdogan-10-11-24
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump wins by teaching Peter Dutton, can teach Anthony Albanese
- Northern Iowa University
- Elon Musk has growing influence over Donald Trump's presidential transition
- Jokowi attacks the dignity of President Prabowo
- Gloss | Shine Lions – Hard Ball Cricket (Year 4 to Year 7)
- A second earthquake hits Jamaica – Jamaica Observer
- US President Biden, Chinese President Xi to hold summit meeting in Peru
- PM Modi makes '9 demands' for Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami responds
- Directorate of Communications of the Republic of Trkiye
- October was Russia's worst month since Ukraine war, British official says – POLITICO
- In Brazil, the US elections are spurring far-right Trump supporters from the tropics to carry out their mission.
- Nigeria and Iraq dominate the Lagos ValueJet Para Table Tennis Open with six golds each