Directorate of Communications of the Republic of Trkiye

In his speech after the Presidential Cabinet meeting, President Erdoan said: “We will certainly establish and consolidate a climate of prosperity, peace and security throughout our country, where there is no terrorism and where the dark shadow of the separatist organization is completely removed from politics and society. As we stated in our group meeting, there is no place for terrorism or politics supported by terrorism in the future of Trkiye.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoan held a press conference following the presidential cabinet meeting at the Ankaya Presidential Palace in Ankara.

I would like to begin my speech by once again commemorating Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Atatrk, Commander-in-Chief of the National Struggle and Founder of our Republic, with grace on the occasion of the 86th anniversary of his death. I remember with respect our ancestors, especially our heroic martyrs and veterans, who fought for a thousand years to keep these lands as our homeland, President Erdoan said.

At our AK Party group meeting, we shared with the public our position and views on the issues on the agenda. The framework that we outlined in detail in our group speech should be seen as a roadmap for policy in the coming period, President Erdoan said.

We want to make the 101st anniversary of our Republic a great occasion to embrace each other among 85 million people. We will certainly establish and consolidate a prosperous, peaceful and secure climate throughout our country, where there is no terrorism, where the dark shadow of the separatist organization is completely removed from politics and society. As we stated in our group meeting, there is no place for terrorism or politics supported by terrorism in the future of Trkiye. Trkiye is determined to destroy this bloody and treacherous death plot fueled by the terror barons in Qandil. And he will not back down on this point. Our fight is not limited to those who shoot our soldiers, our police, our security agents and our civilian citizens. Our real fight is not only against terrorists, but also against those who launched them against us, those who inflicted terrorism on this nation for 40 years, President Erdoan said.

WE RID OUR COUNTRY FROM TERRORISM

I would like to emphasize that even if the borders of our region are redrawn with blood, bombs and political assassinations, we as a state and nation will not continue on the same path. As the global system undergoes its greatest change since the Cold War, we do not have the luxury of observing developments from the sidelines. Either we will manage to reverse this process in our favor through bold measures, or we will face problems that will burden our future. Chief among the obstacles is the scourge of separatist terrorism. Using all means and capabilities at our disposal, we will rid our country of the burden of terrorism once and for all, President Erdoan said.

I would also like to emphasize this point once again strongly; Democracy and violence, civil politics and terrorism cannot and cannot coexist in the same pot. In no civilized country in the world is it permitted to engage in politics with the support of a terrorist organization. All over the world, including Europe, such an attitude justifies the closure of political parties and criminal prosecution of those who engage in such policies, because the first and foremost condition of democracy is to reject violence and 'Build thick walls between terrorism and yourself. Even though the legitimate doors of civil politics are wide open in our country, those who serve as puppets of the separatist organization through fraudulent methods can never be expected to be tolerated, President Erdoan emphasized.

The following inconsistency does not escape the eyes of our nation or ourselves: those who, for two weeks, have been making a big deal out of the legal and administrative measures taken by the courts and the administration against certain municipalities, have unfortunately always ignored the dirty and bloody hands going from Qandil to local governments. There is no doubt that municipalities run not by elected mayors, but by dubious figures appointed by the terrorist organization will serve the organization rather than their cities. We will never allow halal resources allocated to municipalities through taxes paid by the population to be transferred to separatist thieves. We cannot turn a blind eye to the terrorist organization which sets up extortion mechanisms with municipal power. We will never allow this country and our cities to experience a scene where the commissioners of the separatist organization slap mayors in the basements of municipal buildings, where municipal vehicles and equipment are used to dig ditches and not for service , declared President Erdoan.

OUR EXPORT VOLUME REACHED $23.6 BILLION IN OCTOBER

The increase in our exports, which we consider to be the driving force of our economy, continues unabated. Our exports in October increased by 3.6 percent compared to the same month last year and reached $23.6 billion. With October's record, the monthly export record has been broken in 10 of the last 15 months. Our annualized export volume increased by 3.1 percent to reach a total of $262.3 billion. In October, the annualized foreign trade deficit for the last 12 months decreased by $35.1 billion compared to the same month of the previous year, President Erdoan said.

THE GROSS RESERVES OF OUR CENTRAL BANK HAVE REACHED THE HIGHEST LEVEL IN OUR HISTORY WITH $159 BILLION

Along with exports of goods, we are steadily increasing our share of global exports of services. During the first eight months of the year, our services exports increased by 7.3 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, totaling $74 billion. We expect the annualized current account deficit to narrow to $9-10 billion in October, President Erdoan said. Today, I would like to share with you the good news: the gross reserves of our Central Bank have reached the highest level in our history with 159 billion dollars.

Trkiye stands out positively among emerging economies, both by the program it is implementing and by the potential it possesses. It is of course no coincidence that we are the only country whose rating has been raised by two grades each by the three main credit rating agencies. By implementing our economic program decisively, we will continue to achieve positive results in many other areas, President Erdoan emphasized.

Tourism figures for the three quarters of 2024 released by the Turkish Statistics Institute show that we have also achieved very significant momentum. As a result, our third quarter tourism revenue, covering the period July-August-September, increased by 3.9% compared to the same quarter of the previous year and reached $23.2 billion. During the same period, the number of visitors increased by 3.5 percent compared to the same quarter of 2023 and reached 23.2 million people. In the first 9 months, we broke a record in this area by reaching a total tourism income of 47 billion dollars. Our goal for the end of 2024 is 61 million tourists and $60 billion in tourism revenue. Despite the regional crises, inshallah we will achieve these figures, President Erdoan said.

