PM Modi makes '9 demands' for Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami responds





Prime Minister Modi appealed to tourists visiting Uttarakhand to avoid single-use plastic. Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said the state government would make the “nine demands” made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the people and tourists of the state on Uttarakhand Foundation Day the basis of development. The chief minister said Prime Minister Modi showed his affection towards Uttarakhand by expressing concerns over the state's dialect, language preservation as well as migration. The state government will move forward by considering the Prime Minister's 'nine demands' as the fundamental mantra of development, he added, according to a statement issued here. In his video message on Saturday on the occasion of Uttarakhand's silver jubilee, Prime Minister Modi made five appeals to the people of the state and four appeals to tourists and pilgrims visiting the state. He urged the people of Uttarakhand to teach dialects like Garhwali, Kumauni and Jaunsari etc. to their future generations for their identity, to plant “a tree in the name of the mother” to protect the environment and reduce the impact of climate change, to accelerate the water sanitation campaign by conserving their sources of water water, continue to visit the villages and transform their old houses into “welcome homes” and make them a source of income. Prime Minister Modi also appealed to tourists visiting Uttarakhand to avoid single-use plastic in the Himalayas, to spend at least five percent of their travel expenses on purchasing local products as part of 'Vocal for Local” when visiting the mountains, to follow traffic rules and respect. the decorum of places of pilgrimage. The chief minister said his government would make Prime Minister Modi's demands the basis of its policies and would work on them all with public support. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

