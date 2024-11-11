Jokowi attacks the dignity of President Prabowo





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.TV– Andreas Hugo Pareira, PDI-P politician, believes that the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, has undermined the dignity of President Prabowo Subianto. Because, thanks to Jokowi's wishes, President Prabowo, as head of state, became an activist. This is how Andreas Hugo Pareira responded to the video of President Prabowo Subianto supporting one of the candidates in the Central Java regional elections, namely Ahmad Luthfi and Taj Yasin. “It also seems that Jokowi wants to belittle the dignity of the president who only acts as an activist,” Hugo was quoted as saying by Kompas.id, Sunday (10/11/2024). According to Hugo, President Prabowo should not be reduced to a simple activist role. As head of state, President Prabowo should be a statesman-like leader and stand above all candidates in the regional elections. Also read: The PDI-P questions the consistency of Prabowo Subianto's attitude during the 2024 regional elections “The president must therefore not be reduced to being an activist. “Pak Jokowi should not need to ask the president (Prabowo) for help to perpetuate his power,” Hugo said. Separately, Gerindra Party Daily Chairman Sufmi Dasco Ahmad said that Prabowo's support was not a mistake. Because, Dasco said, Prabowo gave his support to Luthfi and Taj in his capacity as general chairman of the Gerindra Party. “Pak Prabowo, as president of Gerindra and a member of the coalition of parties supporting Luthfi, emphasized his support for both candidates, as did the president of other parties who expressed support for Luthfi-Yasin,” Dasco said . On the other hand, Dasco stressed that in principle, the President has no prohibition from campaigning, as stipulated in Article 58 of Law Number 20 of 2023 concerning the State Civil Apparatus. Also read: KPU on Prabowo supports Ahmad Luthfi and Taj Yasin: we have no opinion on this In addition to the ASN Law, Dasco said that the provisions regarding the authorization of civil servants to campaign are clearly regulated by Article 53 of the General Election Commission (PKPU) Regulation Number 13 of 2024 regarding election campaigns. “All campaigns take place on public holidays, Saturday or Sunday,” he stressed.

