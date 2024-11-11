Elon Musk has growing influence over Donald Trump's presidential transition





Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club has been packed over the past 48 hours with two types of people: those seeking employment in the president-elect's new administration, and those trying to influence him to recruits their picks for the top spots.

But the one person who has dominated all of this and had a lot of influence is Elon Musk, according to multiple sources. The tech billionaire has been seen at the Palm Beach, Fla., resort almost every day since Trump won the election last week, dining with him on the patio some evenings and spending time with his family on Sundays on the golf course.

Musk was present when several world leaders called Trump, and he weighed in on personnel decisions, with the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla even making his preference for certain roles clear.

For example, Musk was with Trump at Mar-a-Lago when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called to congratulate the president-elect the day after the election, according to a source briefed on the call. Trump called on speakerphone and Zelensky thanked Musk for his help in ensuring communications with Ukraine via the billionaires' Internet service Starlink.

Musk entered the fight for GOP Senate leadership on Sunday, endorsing Sen. Rick Scott after the Florida Republican quickly backed Trump's demand that anyone vying for leader support his nominees' nominations during recess, a way for presidents to try to bypass Congress that Senate Democrats could do. essentially blocking.

Musk is not only close to Trump, but also to his transition co-chairman, Howard Lutnick, the billionaire CEO of the financial services company Cantor Fitzgerald, who is leading the personnel side of the transition.

Sources described Trump as being in love with Musk.

We have to protect our geniuses, we don't have many, the president-elect said during his victory speech early Wednesday morning.

Even though Musk himself isn't officially expected to take a position in the Trump administration, he doesn't really need to, a source said, noting that the X owner has just as much influence from outside .

While Trump and Musk had publicly proposed that the latter lead an efficiency commission aimed at reducing spending in the federal government, CNN reported Thursday that a source familiar with the conversations surrounding Musk said that he seemed unlikely likely he even wants a full-time government job, given what's going on. this would mean for his role in the companies he runs.

Instead, it seemed more plausible that Musk would be appointed to a high-profile committee, where he would still have enormous access but would not be subject to government ethics rules, requiring him to concede or place its assets in a blind trust to avoid conflicts of interest.

As of mid-October, Musk had donated nearly $119 million to a political action committee he created to support Trump, according to Federal Election Commission filings. He also appeared alongside Trump at rallies and hosted a friendly interview with him on X, his social media platform.

Musk's big bet on Trump paid off almost immediately. In the wake of the election, investors sent Tesla shares up nearly 15%. That increased the value of the 411 million shares Musk owns by more than $15 billion and marked a two-year high for all Tesla shares.

CNN's Tara John, Victoria Butenko, Nic Robertson, Kristen Holmes, Jeremy Herb, Kayla Tausche, Evan Perez, Chris Isidore and Jack Forrest contributed to this report.

