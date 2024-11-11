FEMA worker fired for telling workers to ignore Trump supporters' homes during hurricane relief efforts





Arrest Following Reported Threats Against FEMA

A Federal Emergency Management Agency employee was fired after ordering workers helping hurricane survivors not to go to homes displaying signs supporting President-elect Donald Trump, she said Saturday. the head of the agency in a press release.

“This is a blatant violation of FEMA’s core values ​​and principles of helping people regardless of political affiliation,” FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said in a statement to social media. “It was reprehensible.”

The agency did not identify the employee or say where it happened.

But Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, calling it “targeted discrimination” of Florida residents who support Trump, said it happened in Florida.

Deanne Criswell, Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, during a tour with President Biden on the damage caused by Hurricane Milton October 13, 2024, in St Pete Beach, Florida. Getty Images

DeSantis said he had ordered the Florida Division of Emergency Management to open an investigation into the matter.

“The blatant militarization of government by partisan activists within the federal bureaucracy is another reason why the Biden-Harris administration is in its final days,” DeSantis said on social media.

“New leadership is on the way in Washington, and I am hopeful that these partisan bureaucrats will be fired,” he said.

There were no details in FEMA's statement or DeSantis' comments about the time period or community where the incident occurred. FEMA workers have been traveling to the state to help residents recover from Hurricane Milton, which devastated many Florida communities last month.

Criswell said she is committed to holding employees accountable.

“I’m going to continue to do everything I can to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” she said.

