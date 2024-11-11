Two favorites in the race to become the next governor of Jakarta





Indonesians in JAKARTA will go to the polls again on November 27, this time to elect local leaders, including the Jakarta governorship. With three candidates vying for the position, two emerged as favorites. The fight has been particularly heated because the position is widely seen as a stepping stone to the presidency, with the winner typically benefiting from national media attention and high visibility among the highest political elites. Former President Joko Widodo is among the notable politicians who served as governor of Jakarta, where the current number of voters stands at around 8.3 million. According to the latest opinion polls carried out at the end of October by the Indonesian newspaper Kompas, the two most popular candidates are the two-time elected official Ridwan Kamil, 53, and the former minister Pramono Anung, 61. percent, and Mr. Pramono with 34.6 percent. They told The Straits Times in separate interviews that they planned to boost foreign investment to help fuel Jakarta's economy and hoped to resolve persistent problems such as traffic jams and flooding. The third candidate, Dharma Pongrekun, a 58-year-old retired police general, was far behind both candidates, with 3.3 percent of the vote. He did not respond to interview requests. The remaining 23.8 percent of the 1,200 respondents said they were undecided. The former governor of West Java, Ridwan, is a cadre of Golkar, Indonesia's oldest political party of which former President Suharto was also a member. Mr. Ridwan is also the chosen candidate for governor of a government coalition of 13 parties, including the party of President Prabowo Subiantos Gerindra. Mr Pramono, a cabinet secretary under Mr Widodo's previous administration, is backed by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), which holds the largest number of seats in the national parliament. Mr. Pramono is a member of the PDI-P. Mr. Dharma is a non-partisan candidate. Even though Jakarta has lost its status as the capital of the world's largest archipelagic nation, the metropolis will still retain its role as Indonesia's economic center. The new capital Nusantara has been officially designated as the seat of government but is still under construction. This is the first time that local elections have been held simultaneously in all 37 Indonesian provinces and more than 500 regencies and cities. The November 27 elections will appoint 37 provincial governors, including that of Jakarta, designated a province, for a five-year term. Only Indonesia's 38th province of Yogyakarta will not hold a vote because it is ruled by a hereditary sultan. The 415 regencies, which are districts grouped under the provinces, will each elect a regent. Each of the country's 93 major cities will choose a mayor. Mr. Ridwan Kamil

