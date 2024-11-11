President-elect Trump's victory is already having an impact on the economy





The ripple effects of President-elect Donald Trump's victory are already being felt across the U.S. economy, with experts saying his policies could have mixed results. “This will truly be America's golden age,” Trump said in his victory speech early Wednesday morning. The U.S. stock market has rallied after Trump's re-election. Investors are betting on what his return to the White House could mean for the economy There are two aspects to Wall Street's recent rebound: first is the quick resolution of the presidential election and, second, investors like the prospect of regulatory relief that could support. corporate profits, Mark Hamrick said, senior economic analyst for Bankrate.com But Hamrick said those benefits will likely be uneven Some industries are already preparing for Trump's sweeping plan to raise tariffs on imports, which he says will encourage more production. National: “My message is simple: Make your product in America and only in America,” Trump said during a speech at the Economic Club of New York in September. Multibillion-dollar shoe company Steve Madden announced Thursday that it will reduce the amount of goods it sources from China by up to 45 percent next year. Trump has proposed a 60% tariff on goods from China and a tariff of up to 20% on other imports. “There is currently a rush for imports, and companies are now wondering whether they should start raising prices before the imposition of tax According to Hamrick, a Tax Foundation analysis found that these price increases could be paid for by American consumers. “We estimated that the universal tariff, if imposed at 20%, would increase on average the taxes paid by American households. $2,000 a year, said Erica York, senior economist at the Tax Foundation. The National Retail Federation released another analysis this week assessing the impact of Trump's plans on six product categories: clothing, toys, furniture, appliances, shoes and travel goods. The study found that the proposed tariffs would reduce the purchasing power of U.S. consumers by $46 billion to $78 billion each year that the tariffs are in effect. Howard Gleckman, a senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, said the financial fallout from the proposed tariffs could potentially exceed the savings from the Trump-era tax cuts that the president-elect wants to make permanent. “For low- and moderate-income households, the benefit they get from the extension of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act would be wiped out by the tariffs, Gleckman said. high, they would still get a greater benefit by extending the tax law and employment would be higher than they would by creating tariffs, but for everyone, the tariffs would reduce their income. after tax. During his campaign, Trump also pledged to cut taxes on tipping, overtime and Social Security. This would benefit certain groups of taxpayers, but it could also increase the national debt by billions of dollars. Key provisions of the current tax law, passed during Trump's first term, will expire in 2025. This will be one of the first major battles of this transition the new Congress and the success of the president-elect will depend in part on the balance. powers. As of Saturday morning, Republicans had gained control of the Senate, but control of the House was still in play, even with unified control. In Washington, some Republican lawmakers may express concerns about measures that could worsen the deficit. When it comes to tariffs, experts say Trump has some authority to implement his plans unilaterally, but given the scope of his proposals, he could face legal challenges.

WASHINGTON-

The ripple effects of President-elect Donald Trump's victory are already being felt across the U.S. economy, with experts saying his policies could have mixed results.

“This will truly be America’s golden age,” Trump said in his victory speech Wednesday morning.

The US stock market recovered after Trump's re-election. Investors are betting on what his return to the White House could mean for the economy.

There are two aspects to the recent Wall Street rally. One is the quick resolution of the presidential election and, second, investors like the prospect of reduced regulation that could support corporate profits, said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate.com.

But Hamrick said those benefits would likely be uneven.

Some industries are already preparing for Trump's radical plan to increase tariffs on imports, which he says will encourage more domestic production.

“My message is simple: Make your product in America and only in America,” Trump said during a speech at the Economic Club of New York in September.

Multibillion-dollar shoe company Steve Madden announced Thursday that it will reduce the amount of goods it sources from China by up to 45 percent next year.

Trump has proposed a 60% tariff on goods from China and a tariff of up to 20% on other imports.

“There is currently a rush for imports, and companies are now wondering whether they should start raising prices before tariffs are imposed,” Hamrick said.

An analysis by the Tax Foundation found that these price increases could be paid by American consumers.

“We estimated that the universal tariff, if imposed at 20 percent, would increase taxes paid by American households by an average of $2,000 per year,” said Erica York, senior economist at the Tax Foundation.

The National Retail Federation released another analysis this week assessing the impact of Trump's plans on six product categories: clothing, toys, furniture, appliances, shoes and travel goods. The study found that the proposed tariffs would reduce the purchasing power of U.S. consumers by $46 billion to $78 billion each year that the tariffs are in effect.

Howard Gleckman, a senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, said the financial fallout from the proposed tariffs could potentially exceed the savings from the Trump-era tax cuts that the president-elect wants to make permanent.

“For low- and moderate-income households, the benefit they get from the extension of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act would be wiped out by the tariffs, Gleckman said. high, they would still get a greater benefit by extending the tax law Tax cuts and job creation would not by creating tariffs, but for everyone, the tariffs would reduce their income afterwards. tax.

During his campaign, Trump also pledged to cut taxes on tipping, overtime and Social Security. Experts say it would benefit certain groups of taxpayers, but it could also increase the national debt by billions of dollars.

Key provisions of the current tax law, passed during Trump's first term, will expire in 2025. It will be one of the first major battles of the new Congress, and the president-elect's success will depend in part on the balance of votes. power.

As of Saturday morning, the Republicans had secured control of the Senate, but control of the House was still up for grabs.

Even with unified control in Washington, some Republican lawmakers could express concerns about measures that could worsen the deficit.

When it comes to tariffs, experts say Trump has some authority to implement his plans unilaterally, but given the scope of his proposals, he could face legal challenges.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wvtm13.com/article/president-elect-trumps-win-is-already-impacting-the-economy/62858559 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos