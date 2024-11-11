152 Rohingya refugees return to South Aceh after being rejected in Banda Aceh





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – A total of 152 Rohingya refugees finally returned to South Aceh after being rejected in Banda Aceh. Refugees from conflict zones in Myanmar had already been relocated from South Aceh by the local government, about two weeks after arriving in the regency. According to Aceh Commission for the Missing and Victims of Violence (KontraS) coordinator Azharul Husna, the refugees returned to South Aceh after authorities in Banda Aceh refused to welcome them. The refugees had to travel hundreds of kilometers in trucks. “Currently they are accommodated at the GOR Tapaktuan Sports Center in South Aceh,” said Husna by telephone, Sunday, November 10, 2024. Before that, the South Aceh District Government attempted to transfer the refugees to Banda Aceh on November 6 and 7, 2024. “South Aceh Regency brought the refugees to Banda Aceh after their area became the site of “landing of refugees,” Husna said. . The refugees had to travel approximately 335 kilometers from South Aceh to Banda Aceh. Hundreds of refugees traveled by truck, escorted by the South Aceh district government and police. Before the relocation, Husna mentioned that the Aceh regional office of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights had promised to relocate the Rohingya refugees to Lhokseumawe after temporarily housing them in South Aceh. However, this statement was refuted by the Lhokseumawe city government, which said there was no coordination regarding the relocation. The South Aceh district government decided to move the Rohingya refugees to Banda Aceh because they had not received instructions from Aceh provincial authorities. “After about two weeks since landing, data collection and coordination did not take place, so the South Aceh district government brought the refugees to the regional office of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights. Man, who supervises immigration in the capital of Aceh province, Banda Aceh,” Husna said. However, the refugees found themselves stuck in Banda Aceh. Husna said local authorities seemed to blame each other because they did not want to welcome the refugees. Without certainty, the refugees continued to wait in the truck. Husna mentioned that refugees were not allowed to get off the truck in Banda Aceh due to lack of authorization or incomplete administrative procedures. During their detention, the refugees in the truck were exposed to the elements and protected only by tarpaulins to protect against the heat. Husna deplored the inhumane conditions. “They did not enjoy basic rights to food, water, or even worship,” Husna said. They also had no access to toilets. Refugees were only allowed to go down briefly to relieve themselves in roadside ditches. According to Husna, the refugees received assistance in the form of water, food and snacks from several civil society organizations. However, aid was limited, leading to a lack of water for refugees. Among the 152 Rohingya refugees, Husna said there were at least three pregnant women and more than 80 children and women. They were detained in Banda Aceh until the evening of November 7, 2024. Editor's Pick: Hate campaign against Rohingya refugees spreads across Southeast Asia Click here to receive the latest news from Tempo on Google News

