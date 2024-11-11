Prabowo, Xi Jinping discuss blue economy, giant sea wall project in Beijing





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in a state ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Saturday, November 9, 2024. Before the official ceremony, the two leaders presented their respective delegations. Indonesia was represented by Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif, Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia and Minister of Maritime Affairs and Sakti Wahyu Trenggono Fishing. Quoting from BetweenCoordinating Minister Airlangga Hartarto provided an overview of the discussions between the two presidents, highlighting key areas of cooperation including the blue economy and the “Giant Sea Wall” project. “During bilateral discussions, the two leaders expressed their commitment to deepening cooperation in various maritime sectors, from energy and solar to fisheries,” Airlangga said. The two leaders also witnessed the signing of several government-to-government agreements on fresh coconut exports, sustainable fisheries, blue economy, mineral resources, green minerals, water resources, financing of nutritious meals for school children and maritime safety. “Pak President Prabowo received positive responses from President Xi Jinping, including the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train cooperation project, and for the future, the president mentioned the “Great Wall”, which is a dam in the North Java,” Airlangga said. city ​​of Between in Beijing on Sunday November 10, 2024. Furthermore, Airlangga also mentioned discussions on the development of Two Countries Twin Parks, a collaborative effort to establish industrial zones in both countries. Additionally, they discussed deepening local currency settlement (LCS) to reduce reliance on traditional payment systems. Beyond economic issues, the meeting also touched on security cooperation, with both sides agreeing to further strengthen bilateral relations. Airlangga highlighted Indonesia's non-aligned position and its ability to cooperate with various countries, including the United States, despite its growing partnership with China. He highlighted the importance of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) and Indonesia's continued efforts to join the OECD. Regarding the financing of Indonesia's free nutritious meal program, the Chinese government expressed its support and reached an agreement on financing the “Indonesia Supplementary Food and School Feeding Program”. This agreement was formalized through a memorandum of understanding signed by the two governments in the presence of the two presidents. Editor's Pick: Details of talks between Indonesia's Prabowo and China's Xi Jinping Click here to receive the latest news from Tempo on Google News

