Paul Bristow: Republicans have expanded their coalition and we Conservatives must do the same

Paul Bristow was the Conservative MP for Peterborough from 2019 to 2024.

By 2016, I was running a healthcare public affairs business with moderate success. Of the dozen young people I employed, I was one of only two in my office who supported Brexit.

I have never been shy about explaining my views, but from a professional perspective, there was a time and place to express them. The day after Brexit was very difficult for many young people in my team who had difficulty understanding the result.

The same thing happened a few months later, when Donald Trump was first elected. When I arrived at work the next morning, there were some very long faces.

Young university graduates in London, working in professional jobs, were horrified. But in my home town of Peterborough, there was a completely different perception of what was happening.

This political realignment seemed complete in 2019 when I became the MP for Peterborough. People without university degrees were voting for the Tories and Brexit across the country. The oldest political party had found an entirely new coalition and, in Boris Johnson, a Prime Minister capable of sustaining its success for years to come.

Joe Biden's victory in 2020 and my party's disastrous electoral performance since we got rid of Boris have reinforced the idea that this realignment had failed – to repeat a phrase I have heard repeatedly from the of MPs who relished the change of direction – and the adults took back the controls.

But I always thought this realignment was here to stay – and Trump's remarkable victory last week demonstrates that more clearly than ever. While there are obvious differences, the realignment is as evident here in the UK as it is in the US.

A chance encounter with some young boys in the Wetherspoons area of ​​Peterborough showed me this more clearly than anything else. As the 2024 general election approaches, they have recognized me as their local MP. They asked me to pose for a photo and, as I did, two of them turned their cellphones over to reveal Reform UK stickers.

These young people couldn't be more different from those I employed in 2016. But they are similar to the young people Trump expanded his electoral coalition to include in this recent triumph. The main political difference is that Republicans in the United States have leaned into this realignment, while Conservatives in the United Kingdom have too often been afraid of it, or even seemed ashamed of it.

Trump won because he expanded his coalition from rural voters, older voters and working-class white men to Hispanic communities, young people and a growing number of black voters.

It should surprise no one that black and Hispanic voters have the same concerns as their white counterparts about protecting jobs in their communities. This is not an unseemly form of economic nationalism, but an understanding that when there are economic shocks or decisions to be made regarding manufacturing jobs in a country, they want a government that will not increase not shoulders and will not blame the global economic outlook.

And why wouldn't these voters be as concerned about gender ideology, what is taught in public schools, and uncontrolled migration as their white counterparts?

As a former MP from a multi-racial constituency like Peterborough, and losing by just 118 votes, I can assure you that the same is true in the UK. The friendly young people I met at Wetherspoons liked me. They appreciated the fact that I clearly loved my city and talked about my social media presence.

They simply thought that the Conservative government was not on their side. They were tired of a cultural trend that told them they were privileged as young white men; of being increasingly excluded from a job market that requires them to fill out a 32-page form and demonstrate a commitment to diversity to obtain entry-level positions.

They were tired of living at home with their parents, couch surfing, or knowing that the only way to get a council flat was to have a baby with their girlfriend. Fed up, above all, of being told that they were part of the problem.

Especially when statistics show the opposite is true. White British men who are eligible for free school meals are the least likely of England's major ethnic groups to progress to higher education at the age of 19; Suicide rates have also increased more dramatically among young white men ages 15 to 24.

I sincerely hope that the Conservative Party will carefully study what happened in the United States and what lessons can be learned from it. Understanding and relying on realignment does not mean copying the rhetoric of the 47th President of the United States. There are stark differences in the coalitions we must build and maintain.

But it could mean offering hope to the young boys I met during the campaign – showing them that we care and that we have solutions to the despair some of them feel.