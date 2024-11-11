Expert analysis of Prabowo's visit to China and the United States







Jakarta – President Prabowo Subianto flew to the United States after paying a state visit to China. International Relations (HI) observers said the action reflected Indonesia's foreign policy. Fredy Buhama Lumban Tobing, professor of international relations at the University of Indonesia (UI), mentioned China as the first country Prabowo visited after his inauguration as president. This visit demonstrates the importance of China to Indonesia. “It is interesting because China is the first friendly country visited by Pak Prabowo as the 8th President of the Republic of Indonesia. The invitation from the Chinese government is a form of recognition by China of Prabowo as president of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo's visit also indicates that China occupies an important and strategic position for Indonesia on the global geopolitical map of the future”, said Fredy, contacted on Sunday (11/10/2024). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Meanwhile, regarding Prabowo's visit to the United States after arriving from China, Fredy said that the United States also has an important position for Indonesia. However, Fredy believes that relations with the United States are not as important as relations with China. “For the United States after visiting China. This means that the United States is important to Indonesia after China. The importance of China is a continuation of the previous Jokowi government which opened economic relations with the China rather than with the United States,” he said. Prabowo's actions are seen as a continuation of the foreign policy of the 7th president, Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “So, Prabowo is only continuing Jokowi's foreign policy towards China and is not creating new policies,” he said. For his part, Teuku Rezasyah, HI observer from Pandjajaran University (Unpad), raised the possibility of Prabowo meeting Donald Trump, who has just won the US elections. According to Teuku Rezasyah, Prabowo will talk to Trump about China. “After studying China's national and international interests, President Prabowo visited the United States. This visit allowed President Prabowo to enlighten President Donald Trump and change his perception of China,” he said. he said when contacted separately. “Previously based on conflict and global competition, this partnership has become a partnership with China and Indonesia to resolve international crises. Particularly in the Israeli-Palestinian and Russian-Ukrainian conflicts,” he said . According to Rezasyah, Prabowo's visit to China and the United States indicates that Indonesia is not siding with either side. It is known that tensions often arise between the United States and China in several areas such as politics and economics. “RI is really keeping its distance from everyone, while making the most of the interactions that are happening,” he said. Watch video: President Prabowo to make first Foreign Affairs visit to China, US and UK [Gambas:Video 20detik] (aik/imk)

