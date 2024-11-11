'Attempts to divide society are a serious problem': PM Modi warns citizens amid caste politics





Last update: November 11, 2024, 12:40 p.m. IST Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned citizens saying attempts were being made to divide society along lines of caste and religion. PM Narendra Modi (PTI Image) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday warned the country against the opposition's caste politics, saying attempts are being made to divide the society and appealed to citizens to understand the conspiracy of national enemies. The Prime Minister's warning came amid ongoing caste politics by the Congress-led opposition, which has demanded the government conduct a caste census in a bid to corner the Centre. National enemies conspire to divide society: PM Modi There is a conspiracy to divide society on the basis of caste, religion, language, highs and lows, men and women, villages and towns. It is important that we understand the seriousness of this attempt by national enemies, that we understand the crisis and that we must all together defeat such an act. We must work together,” PM Modi warned while virtually addressing a program marking the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Vadtal. #WATCH | Addressing a program marking the 200th anniversary celebrations of Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Vadtal, PM Modi said there is a conspiracy to divide society on the basis of caste, religion, language , ups and downs, men and women, villages and towns. . It is pic.twitter.com/MhrE6WmxGU ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2024 Caste politics in opposition Prime Minister Modis' remarks come as part of his recent election campaign in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, during which he warned people against divisions in society and the divisive forces that underlie them. tend. He emphasized at his rallies that the opposition was trying to divide the population along caste lines and gain electoral advantage from these divisions. He gave the slogan Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai during his campaign for the Assembly elections. Notably, during the Lok Sabha elections, the opposition's accusations against the BJP that reservations would be removed if the party returned to power at the Center resonated among voters and seriously hurt the saffron party in the general elections , the results of which were announced in June. 4 this year. The BJP, which was aiming to win over 400 Lok Sabha seats, was far from achieving a majority on its own and needed support from NDA allies ahead of the poll to form the government. The saffron party has since worked to counter the opposition's caste narrative by appealing to voters for unity. Political news 'Attempts to divide society are a serious problem': PM Modi warns citizens amid caste politics

