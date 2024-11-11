Complete, here are 10 results of Prabowo's visit to China to meet Xi Jinping











Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Prabowo Subianto visited China from November 8 to 10. This is Prabowo's first visit abroad after his inauguration, replacing Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Prabowo traveled at the invitation of the Chinese government. In Beijing, he met directly with Chinese President Xi Jinping. From the summary CNBC Indonesia there are at least 12 important things. The following is a summary, quoted Monday (11/11/2024). 1. Both sides agree that China and Indonesia are both large developing countries, emerging markets and important powers in the Global South. In the future, the two countries will continue the tradition of bilateral cooperation and set an example of what major developing countries do. 2. China praised Indonesia's extraordinary achievements in economic and social development in recent years. Xi Jinping believes that under the leadership of President Prabowo Subianto, Indonesia will usher in a new phase of national development, making new and greater progress on the path of modernization. 3. The two countries agreed to hold the first meeting of the 2+2 dialogue mechanism between foreign ministers and defense ministers in 2025. It will serve as the main platform for expanding high-level strategic communications and political, security and defense cooperation. between the two countries. 4. Indonesia reaffirms its consistent adherence to the one-China principle in accordance with United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758. This recognition refers to the government of the People's Republic of China as the sole legitimate government representing all of China and that Taiwan is an inalienable part of it. of China and supports peaceful national reunification. 5. The two sides will continue to hold the China-Indonesia Media Forum and harness the potential of new media and technologies in the field of media cooperation. 6. The two sides will jointly create more “positive points” in maritime cooperation. One of them is to reach an important mutual understanding on joint development in overlapping claim areas in the South China Sea (SCS). 7. The two sides agreed to promote high-level military exchanges, strengthen defense dialogue mechanisms, and systematically promote cooperation at all levels and in all fields. In the future, joint exercises and training will be held between China and Indonesia. 8. Both sides reaffirmed their firm commitment to the international system centered on the United Nations, the international order based on international law and the fundamental norms of international relations upheld by the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations. One thing that is notable is their strong support for the Palestinian people for self-determination as well as full Palestinian membership in the UN. 9. During the visit, Indonesia and China signed a series of cooperation documents in various fields such as joint maritime development, fisheries, mineral resources, green minerals, water resources, security maritime, conformity assessment, blue economy, housing and fresh coconut imports. Indonesia. 10. Prabowo invited Xi Jinping to visit Indonesia again. (boss/boss) Watch the video below: Video: Xi Jinping gives special message to Prabowo – La Nina 'Rolls' RI

