'Ek rahenge toh safe rahenge': PM Modi accuses Congress-JMM of creating caste divide. News from India





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Congress-JMM (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha) alliance of creating a caste divide in society by pitting the Other Backward Class (OBC) sub-groups against each other. Invoking rhetoric similar to that of Yogi Adityanathfamous Toh Katoge“, PM Modi called for a united front for Jharkhand's backward castes with his slogan — “If you stay together, you will be safe.'.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge retorted by saying the country was facing a real threat from “Modi and Shah” with their controversial language of 'katenge', 'batenge' and 'chhatenge'.

“The OBC community got reservation in 1990. The numerical strength of different OBC castes added up, since then the Congress has not been able to win even 250 seats in the Lok Sabha Therefore, the Congress wants to break this collective power of the OBC and by breaking this power, it wants to divide the OBC into hundreds of different castes,” PM Modi attacked the grand old party, which insisted on its. demand for an inquiry into castes in the country.

Read also: "Ek hai toh safe hai", Prime Minister Modi's new pitch after Yogi Adityanath's "batenge toh tenge" slogan

“The Congress was always strongly opposed to the unity of SC/ST/OBC. After independence, as long as the SC remained scattered, the ST remained scattered, the OBC remained scattered, the Congress continued to form comfortably governments at the Center But as soon as this community came together…The Congress also could not form its government at the Center with an absolute majority,” he added. Scenes from Bokaro “You divide the country, not us”: retorts Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge hit back at the saffron party, accusing 'sanyasi' politicians as well as Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah of using divisive language.

“You (BJP) are dividing the country in the name of caste and religion. We are not doing that. We are trying to unite the people, and (former Prime Minister) Indira Gandhi sacrificed her life for this cause” , Kharge said.

“If there is a threat to the country, then it comes from the RSS and the BJP. If there is a threat to the security of the country, then it comes from Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. They start talking of 'katenge', 'Batenge' and 'Chhatenge' as soon as they wake up in the morning,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had asked the Prime Minister to respond to questions regarding the promises made during the 2014 assembly elections in the state, including those of engineering colleges. He also asked “why did the Prime Minister deny Adivasis their religious identity and refuse to promulgate the Sarna Code?” » Prime Minister Modi, however, made no comments on these issues.

Also read: "Yogi ji or Modi ji? » Mallikarjun Kharge asks BJP to choose between slogans "batenge, tenge" and "ek hai toh safe hai"

“During his campaign for the 2014 Jharkhand assembly elections, Mr. Modi had promised a series of industrial and educational projects, including a premier IT institution and several engineering colleges. However, only two institutions were established, NIELIT Ranchi and CIPET Khunti. , after 9 and 7 years respectively, do not have a permanent campus. Dr. Manmohan Singh's government, on the other hand, created high-quality institutions like IIM Ranchi and a central university. Why did the non-biological Prime Minister fail to deliver the results. institutions he promised ten years ago? » asked Ramesh.

Addressing the state poll in Bokaro, PM Modi, however, vowed to develop the state saying “people who opposed the creation of Jharkhand will never develop the state”. He accused the Congress of failing to provide financial resources to the state when it was in power.

“Today, 10 years ago, from 2004 to 2014, there was a Congress government at the center, Madam Sonia ji headed the government and Manmohan Singh ji was made the Prime Minister. At that time, the central government had a lot from bad to “We have given Rs 80,000 crore to Jharkhand in 10 years. After 2014, the government changed in Delhi, you gave your servant Modi a chance to serve and in the last 10 years we have given more than Rs 3 crore to Jharkhand,” he said.

