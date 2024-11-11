The federal minister denounces the “poor performance of the PTI in terms of KP”





LOWER DIR:

Federal Minister for States and Border Areas, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs Engr Amir Muqam has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), despite serving its third consecutive term, has not succeeded in ensuring the well-being of the people of Khyber. -Pakhtunkhwa.

He added that the problems of the masses have rather multiplied.

Muqam was addressing a large public gathering in the city.

Muqam said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz strongly believed in the welfare of the people and uniform development of Pakistan. He said people were aware that the PML-N leadership had all the capacity and strength to help the country overcome all challenges and put it on the path to prosperity.

He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was working tirelessly to take the country forward and put it on the path of progress, besides providing relief to the masses.

The federal minister said that the successful hosting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Islamabad had improved Pakistan's image globally.

He said that the control of inflation below seven percent and a record rise in the stock market, apart from reviving the economy, were made possible due to the tireless efforts of the Prime Minister and his financial team.

Muqam said some elements, raising empty slogans of “real freedom”, did not appreciate the country's political stability. He said people were well aware who was using foreign lobby for the release of PTI founder Imran Khan.

The minister said that raising the flag of a superpower at Swabi's PTI public meeting and “staged the numerical drama for political gains” was exposed for all to see. Muqam ruled out granting a national reconciliation order under foreign pressure, reiterating that only courts would decide Imran Khan's cases.

“The KP CM has failed to address the real problems of teachers, and the precious time of thousands of students is being wasted.”

He advised the CM to prioritize the problems of teachers and focus on improving the security situation in the province, rather than provoking workers against state institutions.

He said the KP Assembly should be used to empower the masses, not against political opponents.

Muqam said the people of Malakand division had suffered due to terrorism and floods. “The region needs accelerated development.”

He said the PTI government had failed to construct the Dir-Chitral highway despite its earlier promises.

The minister said that only the PML-N government has completed a record number of projects, such as providing gas, electricity and road infrastructure in Malakand division.

He said the construction of Nawaz Sharif Renal Hospital in Swat was a gift of the PML-N government, benefitting thousands of patients every year. Muqam said Malakand division was exempted from taxes for a year to provide relief to the people.

