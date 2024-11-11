The 2024 Pertamina Indonesian Grand Prix was a success at the Pertamina Mandalika Circuit





President Joko Widodo presents the trophy to Jorge Martin, Photo Ist/postkotantb.com/Lalu Irsyadi



Central Lombok (postkotantb.com) – The culmination of the 2024 Pertamina Indonesia Grand Prix event was successfully held on Sunday, September 29, 2024, at the Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit, located in Mandalika Region, South Korea. central Lombok, west of Nusa Tenggara. This event includes matches in the Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP categories, as well as the Asia Talent Cup, which is the pride of racing fans in Indonesia. The success of this implementation cannot be separated from the strong collaboration between InJourney, ITDC and MGPA, which successfully attracted support from various partners and stakeholders. It is no surprise that the 2024 Indonesian GP has received great attention from the government, as evidenced by the presence of Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his ministers at the event. President Joko Widodo, accompanied by Minister of State Affairs Erick Thohir and Minister of Youth and Sports Dito Ariotedjo, attended the opening ceremony which was hosted by 250 talents and sang the Indonesian national anthem Raya. After the opening ceremony, the President presented the trophy to the winner of the MotoGPTM category, Jorge Martin of Prima Pramac Racing, who performed breathtakingly and left his competitors behind from the start of the race. Pedro Acosta of Red Bull GasGas Tech3 took second place, while Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati Lenovo took third place on the podium. The presence of tens of thousands of spectators on the circuit creates a festive and enthusiastic atmosphere, adding to the excitement of this automobile event. In the Moto3 category, rider David Alonso of CFMoto Gaviota Aspra Team managed to reach the main podium, followed by Adrian Fernandez of Leopard Racing in second place and David Munoz of BOE Motorsports who followed in third place. For his part, in the Moto2 category, Aron Canet of Fantic Racing produced an impressive performance, dominating the race from the start. In second place, Japanese rider Ai Ogura of MT Helmets MSI managed to overcome the resistance of Alonso Lopez of Beta Tools Speed ​​​​Up, thus preparing the steps towards his career in MotoGPTM next year. President of the Pertamina Indonesian Grand Prix (MotoGPTM) 2024 Troy Warokka said that the arrival of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo with the Minister of State Enterprises and the Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora) shows that the government sees the Pertamina Indonesia Grand Prix as an important event in promoting Lombok, Indonesia as a world-class tourist destination “It is not only a racing event, but also contributes significantly to local economic growth and improves Indonesia's image internationally,” he said. In conclusion, Sunday's 2024 Indonesia GP event was marked by the appearance of GIGI Band, Ghea Youbi and DJ Yasmin on the entertainment stage, adding to the excitement of this event. (irs) Journalist: Then Irsyadi Editor. :Aminuddin

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.postkotantb.com/2024/11/gelaran-pertamina-grand-prix-indonesia.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos