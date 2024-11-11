Trump wins again – Minute Mirror





I was expecting the return of Donald Trump to the Oval Office, which we also call here in Pakistan the White House.

For my friends, the return of Donald Trump was the least expected. That's why our editorial team decided to celebrate Trump's victory with this brilliant headline: Trump: We Overcame Obstacles No One Thought Possible.

Trump is therefore here to make possible what people consider impossible. Among these impossible things, one is the release of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

This is where it gets interesting for Pakistan. Trump's victory raised hopes and triggered heated debates within the PTI and national media over the possible release of Imran Khan after Trump's call to Pakistan. The PTI is rumored to believe that Trump could influence the release of Imran Khan, thanks to the support of Imran Khan's party among some Republican lawmakers. For PTI loyalists, Trump represents a leader likely to sympathize with Pakistan's internal struggles, especially given his tendency to question the established system.

If you ask me about the possible Trump factor in the release of Imrans, I would say that everything can be expected. It is very likely that Trump will force the Pakistani establishment to release Imran Khan. It is also very possible that Trump will reject such demands and say who the hell is he to take care of Imran Khan and Pakistan.

Keep in mind that beyond Pakistan and PTI, Trump is India's friend. He calls Modi his friend. During Trump's last term, the United States moved closer to India. There is no doubt that Trump provided vague support for resolving the Kashmir issue, but our Foreign Office was often wary of his position.

It is no secret that America maintains close strategic ties with India. So while there is hope, it is also understood that Trump's position could lean one way or the other.

I am clear on this point that Trump's victory is not only about the future of America but, in many ways, it is about the entire world. Trump's America First approach has sparked both cheers and fears around the world. Those who observed his previous administration are cautiously optimistic about what he might bring this time around, while others fear his policies will ruffle the same feathers as before.

Another interesting scenario emerged when Pakistani leaders started congratulating Trump on Trump's victory. Chinese officials were quick to issue a formal congratulatory message, reminding the United States of the approach of mutual respect that they hope will define U.S.-China relations under Trump. In the Middle East, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu was elated, calling the victory a strengthening of Israeli-US relations, while Palestinian factions expressed cautious hope that Trump's new term could mean a fairer stance on the many conflicts of the region.

Other allies like Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom and India also sent warm greetings, eager to see how Trump's second term might alter the Americas' global alliances. It's a high-stakes game, and all eyes are on Trump to see whether he will keep his peace promises or back away from intervention, as he has suggested.

Trump's term will also begin on January 20, 2025. Until then, major conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine are likely to drag on. Once President Trump is in office, we may see a shift in U.S. support for Israel's war in Gaza. Trump is anti-war and hopes to end the year-old Palestinian genocide as the situation worsens to include neighboring countries like Lebanon and Iraq. The fear of global conflict is very real. The Biden administration has taken a strong stance in supporting Ukraine against Russia, and Trump's stance on this has been markedly different. If he withdraws US support, the balance in Eastern Europe could shift dramatically.

In his victory speech, Trump promised not to start new wars and to end existing ones. May he remain true to his words.

