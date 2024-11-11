PM Modi warns against opposition's attempt to divide society through caste politics





Denouncing the caste politics of the opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that some people were trying to divide society for their particular interests. Addressing a rally in Gujarat's Vadtal on the occasion of the 200th anniversary of the Shree Swaminarayan Temple, Prime Minister Modi stressed that India must be united against its “national enemies” to make it a developed nation of here 2047. “There is a conspiracy to divide society on the basis of caste, religion, language, highs and lows, men and women, villages and towns. It is important that we understand the seriousness of this attempt by national enemies, let us understand the crisis, and we all must defeat such act together,” PM Modi said. The Prime Minister's warning comes as the Congress-led opposition is demanding a caste census. Recently, the Prime Minister intensified his attacks on the Congress, accusing it of creating a divide between castes and religions. PM MODI’S “EK HAI, TOH SAFE HAIN” SLOGAN CREATES RIPPLE Campaigning for the Maharashtra elections, PM Modi gave the slogan “there is one, so it's sure“ or “together we are safe”. Addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Dhule last week, Prime Minister Modi said the Congress's only agenda was to pit one caste against another. The remark comes days after Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi reiterated his commitment to conduct a caste census. Prime Minister Modi asserted that the Congress cannot digest the progress of castes, tribes and other backward classes. “The division of castes and tribes is the biggest conspiracy against India… (former Prime Minister) Rajiv Gandhi opposed OBC reservations. Now they are dividing castes within OBCs. We must maintain unity, so remember: 'Ek hain toh safe hain',” thundered the Prime Minister. At another rally, PM Modi amplified his attack, saying the Congress hated OBCs because it could not form a government alone after the OBCs united in the 1990s. “During the Congress rule, the OBCs were not united. The OBCs got reservations only when the Congress was out of power. As soon as the OBCs were united, the Congress lost its simple majority in the country,” PM Modi said. Published by: Abhishek De Published on: November 11, 2024 Set

