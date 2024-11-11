Government seeks early contact with Trump team





ISLAMABAD:

Pakistan has decided to contact Trump's transition team as part of efforts to establish early contact with the new administration.

Official sources told The Express Tribune on Sunday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wanted to speak to US President-elect Trump to congratulate him personally and open a direct channel of communication with his administration.

To this end, the Pakistani embassy in Washington will soon ask the Trump transition team for a telephone interview with the new American president.

Trump addressed world leaders after his splashy return to the White House. He has already held talks with various leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

It is a ritual in which world leaders telephone the new American president to congratulate him.

However, President Joe Biden broke tradition and never spoke to any Pakistani prime minister after winning the race for the White House in November 2020.

For his part, Trump, after winning the November 2016 elections, spoke with then-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He did not even wait for the official swearing-in to address Nawaz, although he criticized Pakistan's role in fighting terrorism during his election campaign.

Given Trump's unconventional approach, Pakistani officials hope that he will not follow Biden's policies and talk to Shehbaz as soon as possible. Since his victory, supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan believe that Trump will call Shehbaz to secure their leader's release.

The Foreign Ministry, however, dismissed the speculation, saying Pakistan expects the Trump administration to continue to maintain bilateral relations with Pakistan on the basis of “mutual respect and non-interference” in each person's internal affairs.

Prime Minister Shehbaz has already congratulated Trump on his victory and expressed Pakistan's desire to continue working with the United States under his administration.

Although Pakistan's importance in the eyes of Washington has diminished after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021, some common ground between the two countries still exists.

Trump has outlined his priorities, some of which, if implemented, could have a negative impact on Pakistan.

The new US president wants to impose tariffs of 10 to 20 percent on all goods destined for his country. The United States is Pakistan's main export destination and such an approach by Trump could make things difficult for Islamabad.

Likewise, Trump's tough stance on Iran and China, two key neighbors of Pakistan, could make things difficult for the country. However, some in official circles believe that Saudi Arabia could save Pakistan in the event of problems with the Trump administration.

Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman enjoy a close relationship. MBS was one of the first leaders to call Trump after his election victory. Interestingly, on the day Trump won and MBS spoke to the new US president, Pakistani army chief General Syed Asim Munir was in Saudi Arabia.

Historically, Saudi Arabia has served as a bridge between Pakistan and the United States during difficult times in their relations. Pakistan's goal in seeking early engagement with the new administration is to ensure that the country's core interests are not harmed by the changing of the guard at the White House.

