Politics
Trump's replies and the SYRIZA drama in the spotlight
The Trump effect continues to dominate the global agenda, including in our region, as analysts and politicians try to decipher how the unpredictable president-elect will handle portfolios and crises during his second term.
The fallout from last week's talks between the Greek foreign minister and his Turkish counterpart is also under scrutiny, as it has become clear that no immediate breakthrough is forthcoming.
Domestically, SYRIZA's disintegration is proceeding at an accelerating pace, with the left-wing party on the verge of falling to third place in Parliament and losing its status as the main opposition.
SYRIZA
SYRIZA continued to divide over the weekend, with its recently ousted leader Stefanos Kasselakis announcing the creation of a new political movement and taking with him at least four MPs. Further defections are expected in the coming days.
Currently, 31 deputies remain within SYRIZA, the same number as PASOK. In the coming hours or days it will become clear how many more will join the four who have already become independent.
On Monday, MP Theodora Tzakri confirmed her intention to join Kasselaki's new dissident party. She announced that she would immediately resign as secretary of the SYRIZA parliamentary group, but would not officially leave SYRIZA until the new party was officially established.
It is likely that a parliamentary group representing Kasselaki's new party will soon be formed in Parliament.
The political conflict is now set to escalate into a legal battle, as SYRIZA announced plans on Monday to take legal action against Kasselakis, accusing him of submitting false asset declarations. In response, Kasselakis said he would file a defamation suit against the party.
Greece-Türkiye
On Tuesday, Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis will inform the parliamentary Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee of his meeting with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Athens last Friday.
The next opportunities for bilateral negotiations are expected during the next meetings, notably those of the OSCE and NATO in December. The next High-Level Cooperation Council is expected to take place in Ankara in 2025, probably in February or March, under the leadership of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
COP29
The annual United Nations climate summit, COP29, begins Monday in Baku, Azerbaijan. The conference's agenda will be largely determined by Trump's return to power, with the Republican leader pledging to roll back his climate change policies. One of his first actions should be a rapid withdrawal of the United States from the Paris climate agreement, for the second time.
However, the list of leaders attending the summit was reduced, with US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron not attending the event. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, whose government collapsed last week, will not attend, nor will European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
Clavée
Greek authorities will meet on Friday to assess the situation regarding the spread of the disease and discuss whether to extend the current measures. Earlier this month, the Ministry of Rural Development implemented strict controls on the movement of sheep and goats to curb the spread of the disease. These measures include a ban on moving fattening and breeding animals, except under strict veterinary supervision for animals coming from summer pastures.
Experts stress the need for stricter disease surveillance in Greece as climate change creates favorable conditions for viruses such as West Nile and dengue.
Hospital strike
Agia Sophia Children's Hospital will stage another strike this week as staff protest against plans to privatize its oncology department. The unit is intended to become a legal entity under private law. The workers pledged to continue their fight against this decision.
Uprising of November 17
The Polytechnic uprising of November 17, 1973 against the military dictatorship will be commemorated with a series of events, including a large protest rally in front of the Parliament in central Athens and the traditional march to the American embassy.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ekathimerini.com/politics/1253224/trump-aftershocks-and-syriza-drama-in-the-spotlight/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Understanding the context of this summit – OpEd – Eurasia Review
- Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings (Full PPR)
- MSMEs constitute a pillar of the economic policy of the new Indonesian president
- Changes in cholesterol in older adults are associated with increased risk of dementia
- Denim Soul: Neil Young and the Earthquake | opinion
- How does Kemi Badenoch compare to other party leaders?
- Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st ODI Match Live Cricket Score Streaming and Broadcast on Fancode, SonyLiv App
- China mourns car attack victims as Xi Jinping calls for punishment of bomber
- New Trump admin plans to create immigration detention centers near major US cities
- Rulan Talas
- Politico reporter shares how the DOJ is preparing for a second Trump term
- State Minister reveals reason why Prabowo did not change the name of the KPK leader sent by Jokowi