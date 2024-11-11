Trump's replies and the SYRIZA drama in the spotlight

The Trump effect continues to dominate the global agenda, including in our region, as analysts and politicians try to decipher how the unpredictable president-elect will handle portfolios and crises during his second term.

The fallout from last week's talks between the Greek foreign minister and his Turkish counterpart is also under scrutiny, as it has become clear that no immediate breakthrough is forthcoming.

Domestically, SYRIZA's disintegration is proceeding at an accelerating pace, with the left-wing party on the verge of falling to third place in Parliament and losing its status as the main opposition.

SYRIZA

SYRIZA continued to divide over the weekend, with its recently ousted leader Stefanos Kasselakis announcing the creation of a new political movement and taking with him at least four MPs. Further defections are expected in the coming days.

Currently, 31 deputies remain within SYRIZA, the same number as PASOK. In the coming hours or days it will become clear how many more will join the four who have already become independent.

On Monday, MP Theodora Tzakri confirmed her intention to join Kasselaki's new dissident party. She announced that she would immediately resign as secretary of the SYRIZA parliamentary group, but would not officially leave SYRIZA until the new party was officially established.

It is likely that a parliamentary group representing Kasselaki's new party will soon be formed in Parliament.

The political conflict is now set to escalate into a legal battle, as SYRIZA announced plans on Monday to take legal action against Kasselakis, accusing him of submitting false asset declarations. In response, Kasselakis said he would file a defamation suit against the party.

Greece-Türkiye

On Tuesday, Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis will inform the parliamentary Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee of his meeting with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Athens last Friday.

The next opportunities for bilateral negotiations are expected during the next meetings, notably those of the OSCE and NATO in December. The next High-Level Cooperation Council is expected to take place in Ankara in 2025, probably in February or March, under the leadership of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

COP29

The annual United Nations climate summit, COP29, begins Monday in Baku, Azerbaijan. The conference's agenda will be largely determined by Trump's return to power, with the Republican leader pledging to roll back his climate change policies. One of his first actions should be a rapid withdrawal of the United States from the Paris climate agreement, for the second time.

However, the list of leaders attending the summit was reduced, with US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron not attending the event. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, whose government collapsed last week, will not attend, nor will European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Clavée

Greek authorities will meet on Friday to assess the situation regarding the spread of the disease and discuss whether to extend the current measures. Earlier this month, the Ministry of Rural Development implemented strict controls on the movement of sheep and goats to curb the spread of the disease. These measures include a ban on moving fattening and breeding animals, except under strict veterinary supervision for animals coming from summer pastures.

Experts stress the need for stricter disease surveillance in Greece as climate change creates favorable conditions for viruses such as West Nile and dengue.

Hospital strike

Agia Sophia Children's Hospital will stage another strike this week as staff protest against plans to privatize its oncology department. The unit is intended to become a legal entity under private law. The workers pledged to continue their fight against this decision.

Uprising of November 17

The Polytechnic uprising of November 17, 1973 against the military dictatorship will be commemorated with a series of events, including a large protest rally in front of the Parliament in central Athens and the traditional march to the American embassy.