Traffic diversions announced for PM Modis' visit to Pune on Tuesday; Roads closed near SP College due to traffic, check details below





Pune, November 11, 2024: Significant traffic changes will be in effect across Pune on Tuesday, November 12, due to the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modis. The Prime Minister is expected to hold a public meeting at SP College on Tilak Road, and surrounding roads will be closed to traffic during the event. The road between NS Phadke Chowk and Nath P Chowk in Vijayanagar Colony, Sadashiv Peth, will be closed for traffic. Drivers are advised to take the route from NS Phadke Chowk, turn left and take the road under Parvati Flyover via Neelayam Theater towards Sinhagad Road. Amol Zende, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic Directorate, appealed to motorists to go straight to Sinhagad Road from Nath P Chowk. Traffic restrictions will also apply on roads around Baburao Ghule Path, Tilak Ayurved Mahavidyalaya and Ambil Odha area. Drivers can turn left at Tilak Ayurved Mahavidyalaya Chowk and continue towards Shastri Road via Joggers Park. Additionally, all vehicles will be prohibited from plying on Sane Guruji Road (from Tilak Road Chowk to Neelayam Theatre). The entry of heavy vehicles into the city will be prohibited from midnight on Monday, November 11 until midnight on Tuesday. Restricted routes for heavy vehicles include:

– Solapur Road (near Bhairoba Nala Chowk)

– Nagar Road (near Kharadi Bypass Chowk)

– Alandi Road (near Bopkhel Phata Chowk)

– Old Mumbai-Pune Road (near Harris Bridge)

– Aundh Road (near Rajiv Gandhi Bridge)

– Baner Road (near Radha Chowk Hotel)

– Pashan Road (near Chhatrapati Shivaji Chowk)

– Paud Road (near Paud Phata Chowk)

– Karve Road (near Warje Flyover Crossing)

– Sinhagad Road (near Vadgaon Bridge)

– Satara Road (near Market Yard Chowk)

– Saswad Road (via Bopdev Ghat)

– Kondhwas Khadi Machine Chowk

– From Hadapsar to Saswad Road (from Mantarwadi Phata to Hadapsar)

– Lohgaon Road (near Petrol Satha Chowk) Additional traffic changes:

One-way traffic will be in force between Tilak Chowk and Bhide Bridge Chowk. Drivers are advised to turn left at Kakasaheb Gadgil Bridge (Z Bridge) and then turn right at Bhide Chowk Bridge to continue towards their destination. Traffic between Garud Ganapati Chowk and Bhide Bridge Chowk will also be closed, with drivers advised to turn left at Garud Ganapati Chowk, pass through Tilak Chowk and reach their destination via Kelkar Road. Vehicles from Deccan Gymkhana area will not be allowed to enter Kelkar Road via Bhide Bridge; they should use the riverbed route as an alternative route. Continue reading

