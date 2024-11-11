Sweep of swing states rubs salt on Democrats' wounds as Trump prepares to meet Biden | US elections 2024





Donald Trump was declared the winner in Arizona early Sunday, completing the Republican sweep of so-called swing states and rubbing salt in Democrats' wounds as it was announced the president-elect was scheduled to meet with Joe Biden at the White House. Wednesday to discuss the presidential transfer of power.

In a national campaign that was expected to be extremely close, but which he ended up winning handily, the result in Arizona gives Trump 312 electoral college votes to Kamala Harris's 226. The state joins fellow Sun Belt swing states Nevada, Georgia and North Carolina. and the three Rust Belt states, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, voted Republican. All were expected to be extremely competitive, but all went for Trump, albeit by fairly tight margins.

Republicans also regained control of the Senate where they hold 53 seats to Democrats' 46 and are likely to retain control of the House of Representatives, where 21 elections remain uncalled, but Republicans currently have a 212-202 advantage. which gives them a winning trio in both houses of Congress. as well as the presidency which will allow them to govern without hindrance for at least the next two years.

The political realignment comes after a bruising election that paved the way for the Democratic Party to reevaluate an agenda that appeared to have been rejected by a majority of American voters. Trump also won the popular vote, the first time a Republican had done so since George W. Bush in 2004, following the September 11 attacks a few years earlier.

At Biden's request, Trump will visit the Oval Office on Wednesday, a formality that Trump himself failed to honor in 2020 when he lost the presidency to Biden but refused to accept the results.

In a speech last week, Biden said he would direct my entire administration to work with his team to ensure a peaceful and orderly transition.

But as president-elect, Trump has reportedly yet to submit a series of transition agreements with the Biden administration, including ethics commitments aimed at avoiding conflicts of interest. These agreements are necessary to unblock the briefings of the outgoing administration before the transfer of power in 72 days.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan said Biden will brief Trump on foreign policy on Wednesday, telling CBS Face the Nation: The president will have the opportunity to explain to President Trump how he sees things.

Asked if Biden would ask lawmakers to pass additional aid for Ukraine before leaving office, Sullivan said the president would argue that we need continued resources for Ukraine beyond the end of his mandate. Trump's allies have said new administrations will focus on peace, not territory.

Donald Trump arrives for a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin on May 1, 2024. Photograph: Bloomberg/Getty Images

Sullivan also said that the international community must increase pressure on Hamas to come to the table to reach a deal in Gaza, as the Israeli government has expressed its readiness to take a temporary step in this direction because the group had told mediators, he said: it will not enter into a ceasefire or hostage deal at this time.

The political consequences of Trump's victory continue to reverberate, particularly in the Democratic camp. The Harris-Walz campaign is estimated to have spent $1 billion in three months, but is now reportedly $20 million in debt.

Republican pollster Frank Luntz told ABC News this week that whoever told Harris to focus on Trump during her presidential campaign was committing political malpractice.

We all know what Trump is, Luntz said. We lived through it for four years.

Progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders, who votes with Democrats, defended Harris' campaign and refused to be drawn into a deeper analysis on whether Biden should have withdrawn from his re-election bid earlier.

I don't want to get involved, he told CNN. We must look forward, not backward. Kamala did her best. She arrived, she won the debate with Trump. She worked as hard as she could.

A supporter attends a Trump campaign rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, November 4, 2024. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Here's the reality: The working class of this country is angry, and they have reason to be, he added. We live in an economy today where the people at the top are doing incredibly well while 60% of our population lives paycheck to paycheck.

Republicans, meanwhile, have not explained why Trump and many in the party maintain that last week's election was free and fair but maintain that the 2020 election was rigged in some way. other, despite the dismissal of each lawsuit alleging fraud.

Jim Jordan, Republican chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, called Trump's victory last week the greatest political comeback.

On Friday, Jordan and fellow Republican Barry Loudermilk sent a letter to special counsel Jack Smith demanding that his office preserve records of the Justice Department's prosecution of Trump.

Asked by CNN whether Trump would go after his political opponents, Jordan replied: He didn't do that in his first term. The Democrats went after him and everyone understands what they did.

I don't think any of that will happen, Jordan reiterated. We are the party that opposes political prosecution. Was this the party that opposes prosecuting your adversaries using the law?

Byron Donalds, a Republican congressman from Florida, told Fox News that claims about a list were lies from the Democratic left.

I'll tell you, this is not something Donald Trump has ever talked about or committed to. There is no enemies list, Donalds said. Trump has regularly called his political opponents domestic enemies.

