Terrorist groups are taking advantage of the possibility of a weakening of American hegemony under Trump | Donald Trump





While Donald Trump has cultivated his reputation as a feared strongman, internal discussions and online chats within a wide range of terrorist organizations calling the U.S. government the enemy show that many see benefits in the new administration of the president-elect.

Key to these beliefs are Trump's own promises that, once in office, he plans to shrink the United States' global military footprint and purge the deep state's so-called national security agencies of workers he considers disloyal to him.

According to some, Trump's transformation will also include further alignment with Russia, an end to the war in Ukraine to benefit the Kremlin, and a weakening of US hegemony globally.

On Rocket.Chat, the encrypted communications platform chosen by the Islamic State (IS) and its supporters, users of a secret chat room of the terrorist group immediately discussed the election results.

Trump won, one ISIS user posted moments after much of the media declared Trump the winner. Several users reacted to the news with feces and vomit emojis.

Bad for the comedian, another replied, referring to Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy, who was previously a television comedian. Trump leans toward Russia.

Real, he said he would stop the war in Ukraine [in] 24 hours, said another.

Of course, ISIS has a sordid history with Trump: it proudly announced the assassination of its infamous leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in 2019 and unleashed major military operations in its strongholds in Iraq and Syria.

Lucas Webber, senior threat intelligence researcher and analyst at Tech Against Terrorism, said he has been monitoring ISIS online chats since Trump's victory to gather reactions. He claims the terrorist group was actively crafting its rhetoric and strategy to capitalize on and exploit trends, including global reactions to the Trump versus Kamala Harris election.

Since the elections, some [IS] The partisan discussions weighed the pros and cons of a Trump administration foreign policy approach, Webber said, with one segment of supporters suggesting that a peace deal with Ukraine would strengthen Russia and that greater support for Israel would be worse for Palestine.

Even though the tenor of Trump's speech acknowledged that he was worse for ISIS than a hypothetical Harris administration, many ignored it.

In my opinion, this will not have a big effect on us, said one IS poster, before emphasizing that the new president will ally himself with his other archenemy, Russia. When [IS] returns, neither Trump nor his friend Putin will be able to do anything about it.

ISIS has always believed that Vladimir Putin's all-out war in Ukraine has weakened his country and provided the group with softer targets in Russia. Earlier this year, in March, an Afghan branch of ISIS attacked a Moscow theater and killed 145 people.

On the other hand, if the United States abandons another ally, as it did in Afghanistan and during the fall of Kabul in 2021, ISIS sees flirtations with Russia as further signs of American decline and emptiness of power that it carries.

Him and his friend [Elon Musk] who turned [X, formerly Twitter] a backdoor for Russia to manipulate the foolish American people, an ISIS member said in the chat.

Some American terrorists believe that Trump's resurrection as president is a new opportunity to recruit and grow their far-right movements, unhindered by a more liberal and hostile administration.

It appears Trump won, said a Telegram post from an account linked to former members of the designated neo-Nazi terrorist group Atomwaffen Division, which for a time had international cells but is now defunct. On a good note, it seems [that] Project 2025 and Elon Musk himself want to cut the federal workforce in an insane way. This includes the FBI and DHS.

Trump and Musk have declared their determination to cut federal employees as part of a government efficiency commission, which could lead to a mass exodus of agents from the FBI, DHS or even the CIA, among the The nation's most prominent national security agencies that track terrorists and bad actor intentions. on American attacks.

The Telegram post continues: When in reality, minimizing federal bureaucracy and handing the roles to junior loyalists is retarded from a system power perspective. We are satisfied with it.

Throughout the Biden administration, Republican lawmakers have allied themselves with Trump and denounced the arrests of the Jan. 6 attackers, accusing the FBI of slandering conservative employees and purging Maga supporters from its ranks.

Congressman Jim Jordan led the charge, using his seat on the House Judiciary Committee to attack his Democratic counterparts for what he described as a witch hunt within the top law enforcement agency of the country.

Some extremists, on the other hand, openly applaud the potential relief from police pressure that a Trump-led FBI could offer.

In addition to strongly supporting the proposed mass deportations, some far-right groups hope that likely budget cuts to federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies and shifting priorities will mean that attention will not be more focused on them, said Joshua Fisher-Birch, a terrorism analyst at the Countering Extremism Project.

They hope to have room to maneuver and some are hopeful about the future.

A Telegram message originating from that app's far-right ecosystem spoke on behalf of imprisoned white nationalist leader Rob Rundo and his support for Trump's election.

He may not be the cure to all our problems, the post purporting to speak on Rundo's behalf said, but it could mean the difference between freedom and incarceration for many young nationalists.

Meanwhile, the Blood Tribe, a violent American neo-Nazi group that has come armed to drag out events, believes a new Trump administration could target them in a bid to appease the mainstream.

Expect federal interference in our groups' operations to become a higher priority, one of the group's former Navy leaders said in a Telegram post.

