BEIJING, November 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — A People's Daily report: On Thursday, Chinese President Xi Jinping extended his congratulations to Donald Trump on his election to the presidency of the United States.

Xi noted that stable, healthy and lasting China-US relations serve the common interests of the two countries and meet the aspirations of the international community.

He expressed hope that the two sides will uphold the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, strengthen dialogue and communication, properly handle differences and expand mutually beneficial cooperation. He urged countries to find the right way to get along in the new era, so as to benefit both countries and the world as a whole.

Xi's congratulatory message reflects China stable and coherent policy towards the United States. As one of the most important bilateral relations in the world, China-US relations should be viewed and planned with a broad vision, so as to benefit the people of both countries and demonstrate their responsibility for human progress.

Whatever the evolution of the international landscape, China always manages bilateral relations with a sense of responsibility towards history, people and the world, based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation.

History has already proven that China-US relations, although they have had ups and downs, have always progressed through twists and turns. Since the “icebreaker” of bilateral relations in 1971, China and the United States has worked together to bring tangible benefits to both countries and the world.

Mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation are the lessons learned from 50 years of China-US relations and conflicts between major countries in history and should be the direction of joint efforts between the two countries.

Just as mutual respect constitutes the fundamental code of conduct for individuals, it is fundamental to China-US relations. Peaceful coexistence is a fundamental norm of international relations. In addition, it is a reference base that China and the United States should remain two great countries. Win-win cooperation is the trend of our times and is also an inherent property of China-US relations.

Win-win cooperation between China and the United States is in line with the fundamental interests of the two countries and their peoples, as well as the trend of the times. China its rapid and steady development has been facilitated by its open cooperation with countries around the world, providing sustained growth momentum and ample market space for countries including the United States.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, bilateral trade between China and the United States expanded more than 200 times, accounting for about a fifth of world trade. Today, China is the third largest market for exports of American products, while the United States is China third trading partner. More than 70,000 American companies have invested and operated in Chinawith exports to China It alone supports 930,000 jobs in the United States.

In 2023, 1,920 new U.S. businesses were created in Chinaand 80 percent of American companies plan to reinvest the profits generated in China in 2024. These facts prove that China-US cooperation has brought tangible benefits to the people of the two countries, while the respective successes of the two countries provide an opportunity for each other.

China and the United States' joint promotion of mutually beneficial cooperation can provide opportunities for both sides to better address respective challenges and achieve development.

The two countries have broad common interests in a wide range of areas, including traditional areas such as economics, trade and agriculture, as well as emerging areas such as climate change and artificial intelligence.

Under the current circumstances, the common interests of the two countries have not diminished, but rather increased. China The country continues high-quality development and the United States is revitalizing its economy. There are many opportunities for bilateral cooperation and the two countries should help each other rather than hinder each other's development.

Both China and the United States should lengthen the list of cooperation and expand the cooperation pie, helping each other succeed and achieving win-win results. They should focus on a broader vision and maintain a healthy atmosphere and stable cooperative relationships.

As the international situation continues to be turbulent and rapidly changing and humanity faces many global challenges, the world increasingly needs a stable relationship between China and the United States.

China and the United States should take the vision, assume the responsibility, and play the role that goes hand in hand with its status as a major country. As permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and as the world's two largest economies, China and the United States should be a source of stability for world peace and an engine for common development.

Over the past year, China-U.S. diplomatic, financial, law enforcement and climate change teams, as well as the two militaries, have maintained communication, sending positive signals to the world.

Currently, promoting global economic recovery and resolving international and regional issues requires China and the United States to coordinate and cooperate with each other.

The two sides should intensify coordination and cooperation on international and regional issues, so as to provide more public goods to the world and help address ever-emerging global challenges.

China and the United States has everything to gain from cooperation and everything to lose from confrontation. The two countries should strengthen dialogue with mutual respect, handle differences prudently, advance cooperation in the spirit of mutual benefit, and intensify coordination in international affairs responsibly.

China the foreign policy is open and transparent and its strategic intentions are honest, both very coherent and stable. China We will continue to view and manage China-US relations based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation.

The world is big enough for both countries to grow and prosper together. Striving for more stable, better and more advanced China-US relations is the right choice that demonstrates responsibility to history, people and the world.

