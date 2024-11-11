Solo-Yogyakarta-YIA section I toll rates implemented





Yogyakarta (ANTARA) – PT Jasamarga Jogja Solo (JMJ) officially implemented tariffs for the Solo-Yogyakarta-YIA Kulon Progo Section I Kartasura-Klaten toll road starting Friday (8/11) at 24:00 WIB. PT JMJ President Director Rudy Hardiansyah in an official statement in Yogyakarta on Friday explained that after being inaugurated by the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo on September 19, 2024, the 22 toll road, 3 kilometers was operated without tariffs for a year and a half. month. “The Solo-Yogyakarta-YIA Kulon Progo toll road from this Friday, precisely November 8, 2024 at 24.00 WIB, tariffs will be officially implemented,” said Rudy. The application of this rate, he specified, is in accordance with the order of the Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) number 2816/KPTS/2024 of October 18, 2024 relating to the determination of classes types of motor vehicles and the amount of toll rates. on the Solo-Yogyakarta-YIA Kulon Progo Kartasura-Klaten toll road segment. The entrance to the Jogja-Solo Toll Road from the National Highway is accessible via Banyudono Toll Gate (GT) Access, Boyolali, Central Java. As a simulation, Rudy explained that for Class I vehicles or private vehicles, the farthest fare if you enter through GT Banyundono and exit through GT Klaten or vice versa is charged IDR 42,500. Meanwhile, for the shortest distance, entering from GT Banyundono, exiting at GT Polanharjo or vice versa, a fare of IDR 21,000 is charged. According to him, after more than a month of socialization, the implementation of tariffs is an important step for the management of toll roads as well as supporting the stability of the toll road investment climate in Indonesia. “This step is a form of certainty of investment returns for toll road business entities in accordance with business plans, creating and maintaining a favorable climate for toll road investments in Indonesia, as well as maintaining and improving services for toll road users,” Rudy said. According to him, the toll road is also a solution to traffic jams on national roads, such as Tugu Kartasura, Delanggu and Jalan Raya Solo-Yogyakarta. By taking this toll road, the travel time from Klaten to GT Banyudono can be reduced to just 15 minutes. The Yogyakarta-Solo Toll Road has a total length of 96.57 km with a concession period of 40 years as a National Strategic Project (PSN) to support the government's equitable infrastructure distribution program in Indonesia. Currently, the progress of the Solo-Yogyakarta-YIA Kulon Progo toll road as of November 1, 2024 for Package 1.2 Klaten-Purwomartani has reached a construction progress of 69.57 percent and a land acquisition progress of 95 percent. .12 percent. Then, the construction progress of 2.1A Purwomartani-Maguwoharjo package reached 1.40 percent and the progress of land acquisition 64.89 percent and the construction progress of 2.2B JC Sleman package -Trihanggo reached 38.22 percent and land acquisition progress 74.00 percent. Later, once fully connected, this toll road will be integrated and provide easy access to Semarang-Solo Toll Road, Ngawi-Kertasono Toll Road and Yogyakarta City.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lampung.antaranews.com/berita/748997/tarif-tol-solo-yogyakarta-yia-seksi-i-telah-diberlakukan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos