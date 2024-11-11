After Maharashtra, Modi uses OBC card in Jharkhand; reiterates “one way forward is safety”





Speaking on Article 370, Modi said Kashmir had continued to burn under the fire of terrorism for many decades. “The country was not even allowed to know that two constitutions were prevailing in this country for 70 years. The BJP repealed Article 370 and for the first time the Chief Minister of J&K took oath under the Ambedkar Constitution,” the Prime Minister said. “But as soon as the Congress and National Conference government was formed in Jammu and Kashmir, they started hatching conspiracies and a resolution was passed to reinstate Article 370 in the state. When MLAs of the BJP opposed it, they were expelled from the Assembly Will the country ever accept it, he asks. Modi further warned that the entire country must understand the truth from the Congress and its alliance partners. The Prime Minister also spoke about leaked documents and the kharchi-parchi system to get a government job. We have buried kharchi-parchi in Haryana and will do the same in Jharkhand, Modi said. As soon as the BJP-NDA government is formed in Jharkhand, we will provide justice to those affected by the mafia, he added. Modi also vowed to destroy all plans of those who threaten the future of the youth.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/nation/2024/Nov/10/if-we-remain-together-we-will-remain-safe-pm-modis-warning-to-obcs-at-election-rally-in-jharkhand

