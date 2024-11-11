Kremlin says reports Trump spoke to Putin are pure fiction | Russia-Ukraine War





The Kremlin has denied reports that US President-elect Donald Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which the US leader urged Putin not to escalate the war in Ukraine.

Calling the media reports pure fiction, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that Putin has no specific plans to speak to Trump at this time.

This is completely false. It's pure fiction, it's just false information. There were no conversations, Peskov told reporters.

This is the most obvious example of the quality of information published today, sometimes even in fairly reputable publications, Peskov said.

When asked if Putin plans to have contacts with Trump, Peskov replied: There are no concrete plans yet.

The Washington Post first reported that Trump held the call from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Thursday, just days after his resounding election victory over Democratic rival Kamala Harris.

The Post, citing several people familiar with the call who spoke on condition of anonymity, reported that Trump reminded Putin of the significant U.S. military presence in Europe. They said he also expressed interest in further conversations to discuss resolving the war in Ukraine soon.

The Reuters news agency also said the call had taken place, citing sources who were not authorized to reveal their identities to the media.

Steven Cheung, Trump's communications director, did not confirm the exchange, telling the AFP news agency in a written statement that we do not comment on private calls between President Trump and other world leaders.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities on Monday issued a nationwide alert and introduced preemptive power cuts in several cities due to threats of a new large-scale Russian attack.

Attention! Danger of missiles throughout Ukraine! Takeoff of the MiG-31K, the Ukrainian Air Force said in a post on Telegram. The air alert is linked to the launch of cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers, the statement added.

The military administration in the capital kyiv ordered an emergency blackout in the city, saying the power outages were due to imminent missile attacks. Ukrainian media reported similar orders for Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Sumy, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad and Kharkiv.

Social media images showed large numbers of people gathered at the city's subway stations, which have served as bomb shelters since Russia's war against Ukraine began in February 2022.

However, by 06:30 GMT, the missiles had not arrived. According to some Ukrainian military bloggers, Russian bombers carried out flights imitating missile launches.

Monday's air alerts sounded after Russian airstrikes killed at least six people in southern Ukraine, and a day after Moscow and kyiv launched record nighttime drone attacks against each other .

Five people were killed in Mykolaiv, in the south of the country, according to the regional governor. About 300 km east, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian state emergency services said Russia carried out three air attacks that killed another man, injured more than a dozen people and damaged several buildings.

Trump's election is expected to have a major impact on Ukraine's nearly three-year-old conflict, as he insists on a quick end to the fighting and casts doubt on Washington's multibillion-dollar support for kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with Trump on Wednesday, with Republican billionaire Elon Musk also joining them on the call.

The outgoing Democratic administration of President Joe Biden has confirmed it will send as much aid as possible to Ukraine before Trump's inauguration on January 20.

On Sunday, Biden national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the White House aims to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position on the battlefield so that it will ultimately be in the strongest position possible at the negotiating table. That would involve using the remaining $6 billion in funding available to Ukraine, Sullivan said.

Although Trump has not offered details on how he plans to end the conflict, his new vice president, JD Vance, has offered a rough vision.

What it probably looks like is the current dividing line between Russia and Ukraine becoming like a demilitarized zone, Vance said on the Shawn Ryan Show podcast in September.

