Politics
Opening of the Fortune Global Forum in New York
Hello and Happy Veterans Day.
Today also marks the start of the Fortune Global Forum 2024 in New York. You can view the agenda here and follow the live stream here if you are not joining us in person.
We'll open this morning with two military veterans: Mike Pompeo, former secretary of state and CIA director under the Trump administration, and Leon Panetta, who served as secretary of defense and CIA director under Obama. We'll end the day with a conversation with former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who will no doubt reflect on his role in shaping Britain today and where the UK and Europe from the return of President-elect Donald Trump to Washington.
In between, we will have a series of exciting discussions, debates, workshops and special performances. Having recently visited Riyadh, which is transforming at a speed and scale unprecedented in any city I have seen, I look forward to speaking about the ambitious scope of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 with HE Fahd bin Abdulmohsan Al-Rasheed, advisor to the General Secretariat of Saudi Arabia. Council of Ministers, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
I receive many thought-provoking and insightful comments from readers of this newsletter, many of whom run businesses themselves. So please feel free to contact me at the email address below with any questions or thoughts you have regarding our speakers.
My opening panel this morning, for example, will examine the transformative changes reshaping the business world and what might change with a changing political landscape. I will speak with Abby Joseph Cohen of Columbia University, Lynn Martin, president of the NYSE Group, and Gary Cohn, vice president of IBM, who served as director of the National Economic Council and chief economic adviser to Trump.
Later today, I'll speak with McKinsey Senior Partner Eric Kutcher and Qualtrics CEO Zig Serafin about how to power the AI revolution. I also look forward to an in-depth look at how you truly connect culture and performance with Target CEO Brian Cornell and PepsiCo Foods North America CEO Steven Williams, both of whom have known each other for more than two decades. And my colleagues will interview many other leaders, thinkers, artists, and disruptors about the issues that shape not only business, but society and ourselves.
Please join the conversation and let me know what interests you.
More news below.
Diane Brady
TOP NEWS
Amazon CEO wants more employees than managers
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy is considering increasing the employee-to-executive ratio because he hates bureaucracy. The comments were made during an all-hands meeting at the company last week, and the CEO had already set up a bureaucratic mailbox to respond to employee complaints about excessive processes. Fortune
The “Roaring Twenties” could last longer
Veteran market researcher Ed Yardeni predicted last week that the market's bullish performance since the end of the pandemic could extend into the 2030s as Republicans take stronger control of the federal government. The market had its best week in a year following Trump's election victory. Fortune
Starbucks Chairman Emeritus: Be an employee before a founder
In a recent interview with FortuneStarbucks Chairman Emeritus Howard Schultz suggested that young people should work for a company before trying to start their own. According to Schultz, there is a great benefit to being part of an organization and seeing first-hand how a business really works.
