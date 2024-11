PM Modi: In unity, we must thwart the conspiracy to divide India | Ahmedabad News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged society to come together to “thwart” the “conspiracy to divide India into pieces” by people with vested interests by reviving the fighting spirit of the freedom struggle that has been going on for a century in India. Stating that the country's youth must “live the goal of Viksit Bharat” for the next 25 years, Modi urged elders of the Swaminarayan sect to “bring society together” to protect India's unity and sovereignty. The Prime Minister was virtually addressing a gathering marking the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Vadtal Swaminarayan sect. He said, “Unfortunately, due to vested interests and petty mentalities, some people, forgetting the ambitious goals of developing a futuristic and brilliant India, are busy dividing society on the basis of caste, religion, belief, language, social status, gender, urban-rural and many other grounds… It is a conspiracy to divide India into pieces. It is important to understand the attempts and seriousness of these detractors. We must understand the risk and come together to defeat such actions. We must counter this in unity. Recalling India's freedom struggle and the contributions of religious sages and institutions, Prime Minister Modi said, “It is my sincere request to the seers of Vadtal to unite every person in this journey of Viksit Bharat during an entire century, from various corners of the country. there was a struggle for independence, not a single day had passed without people abandoning their goal, dream and resolve for independence. He also noted that world leaders were “attracted” by India's brain pool, hoping that “India's skilled workforce and IT sector will go to work in their countries.” Urging Swaminarayan elders to “ensure detoxification and encourage youth to stay away from drunkenness”, Modi said Swaminarayan temples located across the world must campaign to bring foreigners to the Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj in January next year. “The Kumbh Mela begins on January 13 and is a globally accepted event. The sect (Swaminarayan) has temples across the world. You need to educate Indians living abroad about the Kumbh Mela and its significance, as well as foreigners who do not have roots in India. Each branch of Swaminarayan, through its temples abroad, can bring at least 100 foreign nationals to the Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj in January, he said. Modi said it was the NDA-led government that decided to “be proud and restore the lost heritage” of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to Kashi (Varanasi), Kedar, Pavagadh, Surya Mandir and Somnath, while also ensuring that many of the ancient stolen idols “are brought back and restored with pride”.

