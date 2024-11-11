Jokowi was blogging and walking with his grandchildren on the MRT, which was stopped by locals because…





Monday, November 11, 2024 – 2:48 p.m. WIB

JakartaAfter retiring from the post of president, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) continued to live a more relaxed life and be close to society. Read also: Yusril says Prabowo does not want to remove the names of the 10 KPK leaders that Jokowi deposed to the House of Representatives The activities of Indonesia's 7th president always attract attention, including the last moment he and his family enjoyed public transportation in Jakarta. On Sunday morning, November 10, 2024, Jokowi invited his wife, Iriana, and their two grandchildren, Jan Ethes and La Lembah Manah, to take the MRT. Read also: Projo says Jokowi is worthy of being general chairman of a political party Jokowi's two grandchildren are the children of Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Selvi Ananda. This family's intimate moment began at Bundaran HI MRT station, where they walked together. Along the way, Jokowi and his family were stopped by several locals who asked to shake hands and take a group photo, as for them it was a rare moment to meet the former president in a public space. Read also: Taspen hands over retirement benefits and old-age savings to Jokowi Upon arrival at the MRT, Iriana was seen sitting in a priority seat while tending to her two grandchildren, while Jokowi chose to stand close to them.  President Jokowi and his family. Photo : Presidential Secretariat Press Office. Interestingly, Jokowi took advantage of this opportunity to vlog, he recorded his family together on the MRT. In the video, Jokowi expressed his joy: “This morning I took the MRT with Ms. Jokowi, Jan Ethes and Lembah. It was full of all that. This (MRT) is very useful for the people of Jakarta,” he said. said. After enjoying a short ride, the Jokowi family got off at Istora Mandiri Station and continued their weekend activities elsewhere. This moment of conviviality was also immortalized on Jokowi's Instagram account, who recounted his experience. “Take a weekend trip with your family, while taking your beloved grandchildren using MRT Jakarta public transportation,» reported by the Instagram account @jokowi on Sunday, November 10, 2024. Jokowi's action of enjoying the MRT with his family received a positive response from netizens, who saw that the figure of the former president remained populist and close to the public, even in everyday life after have ceased to hold an official position. Next page Interestingly, Jokowi took advantage of this opportunity to vlog, he recorded his family together on the MRT. In the video, Jokowi expressed his joy: “This morning I took the MRT with Ms. Jokowi, Jan Ethes and Lembah. It was full of all that. This (MRT) is very useful for the people of Jakarta,” he said. said.

