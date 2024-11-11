



Early elections are not an option for Trkiye at the moment, Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmu said on Sunday, rejecting calls from the main opposition for general elections next year. There is no point in starting a political debate on a subject that does not exist, Kurtulmu told reporters on a flight back from a G20 meeting in Brazil. Parliament was elected and will serve its mandate until 2028, as will President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, Kurtulmu added. Trkiye went to the polls in May last year, where Erdoan won against his main rival in both rounds of the presidential election and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) won a parliamentary majority with its national allies. The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) rebounded in local elections on March 31, retaining key metropolitan cities like Istanbul and Ankara, but CHP leader Zgr zel was set on elections anticipated for November 2025. There is currently no agreement between the other opposition parties in Parliament and the ruling alliance, comprising the AKP and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), remains opposed to the idea. Erdoan, who has been elected president twice since Trkiye moved to the executive presidency, will serve his five-year term until 2028 if he does not call early elections. If he does, the Constitution allows Erdoan to run a third time. zel had previously argued that early voting, encouraged by local victories, would damage the confidence of CHP voters. He suggested he would not make this decision unless the government addressed economic problems. Erdoans' administration has implemented new policies to address the cost of living crisis, with annual inflation falling steadily to a 15-month low of 48% in October. Recent polls show the AKP party has rapidly narrowed the gap while Erdoan easily leads his main rivals the CHP. If snap elections were called next year in line with Zel's demands, the ballot would likely include Erdoan but not the main opposition leader. zel recently confirmed that he would not run for president in 2028, citing the possibility that he would lose his objectivity, give in to his personal ambitions and block the path for other candidates. The CHP has two presidential candidates, one in the person of the mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamolu, and the other in the person of the mayor of Ankara, Mansur Yava. Imamolu, who helped Zel fight his predecessor Kemal Kldarolu after the latter lost another election to Erdoan last year, was rumored to have challenged Erdoan in the general vote. Imamolu, who won Istanbul in 2019 and again in local elections this year, ambiguously remarked that he would be where the nation wanted me to be when asked about running for president. Meanwhile, rumors are circulating that Yava is being isolated within the party to reduce his chances of being chosen as the CHP's 2028 presidential candidate, widening an apparent divide within Trkiyes' oldest party among supporters of zels and the pro-Kldarolu dissidents. After a meeting Monday, the heads of provincial CHP sections, largely siding with Zel, said in a joint statement that delegates were calling for “not an extraordinary congress but early elections.”

